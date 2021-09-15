Members of Afghanistan’s women soccer team and their families arrived in Pakistan after fleeing their country in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, local media said on Wednesday.

It was unclear how many Afghan women players and their family members were allowed to enter in Pakistan.

But the girls belong to Afghanistan's junior football team and had been in hiding after the Taliban swept to power last month.

Their departure is part of a broader exodus of Afghan intellectuals and public figures, especially women.

According to Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry, the Afghan women soccer players entered in Pakistan though the northwestern Torkham border crossing holding valid travel documents.

"We welcome Afghanistan women football team,” Chaudhry tweeted, providing no further details.

However, Pakistan’s English-langue Dawn newspaper reported that the Afghan female footballers were issued emergency humanitarian visas.

The Taliban reportedly don’t want women to participate in sports.

When the group last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education. Women were barred from sports and that is likely to continue in this regime as well.

A Taliban representative last week told Australian broadcaster SBS that he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was "not necessary" and would be against Islam.

"Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed," SBS quoted the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, as saying.