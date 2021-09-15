Bemused tourists in Paris reacted with a mix of surprise and disdain when they discovered the Arc de Triomphe monument had been enveloped in a shimmering shroud, a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo.

Workers in harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-meter, 19th century arch in a silvery blue, recyclable plastic curtain, a project first imagined decades ago by the late Bulgarian-born Christo.

Dutch tourist Chester Hursman dismissed the wrapping as toilet paper.

British visitor Jack Silks tone struggled to work out where the artwork began and ended.

"Wait, so is this the actual installation or are they doing something under it?" Silkstone asked standing at the foot of the tower.

The work, known as "L'Arc de Triomphe Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavachev, who last week said completing the project had been a promise he made to his uncle.