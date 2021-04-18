Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers.

The grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas.

Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula One has raced at in the United States since the world championship started in 1950.

Opposition from locals due to noise

"The US is a key growth market for us and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community."

Liberty Media-owned Formula One has targeted Miami as a venue for some time but faced strong local opposition from residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution.