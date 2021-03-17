Wednesday, March 17, 2021

WHO recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue

The World Health Organization has said its experts were still reviewing safety data on the AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns around blood clots but recommended that injection programmes continue.

While millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered, small numbers of people have developed blood clots, prompting countries including the EU's three largest nations — Germany, France and Italy — to suspend injections.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Mexico reports over 6,400 new cases

Mexico has registered 6,455 new confirmed cases and 789 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,175,462 cases and 195,908 deaths, health ministry data showed.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UK records over 5,700 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 141 deaths of people who tested positive within 28 days, and 5,758 new cases, official data showed.

The total number of deaths in the last seven days are down 30 percent compared with the seven days before, while the 7-day cases figure is down 1.2 percent.

Turkey reports over 18,900 new cases

Turkey has reported more than 18,900 new cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 18,912 cases, including 869 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.93 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 29,696, with 73 fatalities over the past day.

Italy reports over 23,000 new cases

Italy has reported 431 deaths against 502 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,059 from 20,396 the day before.

Italy has registered 103,432 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.28 million cases to date.

France reports over 38,500 new cases

France has reported 38,501 new cases, up from 29,975 from previous day, and 246 deaths, down from 320, official data showed.

The number of people in intensive care units in France has fallen by 20 to 4,219, health ministry data showed, the first fall since March 4.

Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid virus surge

Poland's health minister has announced a nationwide lockdown, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed starting on Saturday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Poland reported 25,052 cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest daily number so far this year.

Palestinians get 62,000 vaccine doses through WHO

The Palestinian Authority has said it will receive 62,000 vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries.

Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al Shakhra said that on Wednesday and Thursday authorities will receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be kept in storage until the WHO addresses recent safety concerns.

They are the first doses to arrive in the territory through the WHO's COVAX initiative - and enough to vaccinate 31,000 people out of a population of nearly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Spain probes death of patient after AstraZeneca jab

Spanish health officials have said they were investigating three cases of people who suffered from thrombosis after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of whom died.

The announcement by Spain's AEMPS medicines agency came two days after the government suspended use of the vaccine for at least a fortnight as a precautionary measure.

The three cases occurred between late on Monday and early Tuesday.

Bangladesh says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continueBangladesh has said the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients.

"So far, those who took the first shot of the vaccine are all in good health, so we have no plan to halt the vaccine drive," Health Secretary Abdul Mannan told reporters.

Bangladesh has vaccinated nearly 4.6 million people since beginning its inoculation campaign last month with the AstraZeneca shots developed with Oxford University.

EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

The European Union's executive body has proposed issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19 or recovered from the disease.

The plan is set to be discussed during a summit of EU leaders next week.

WHO experts: J&J jab effective in countries with variants

The WHO's expert vaccine advisers have recommended Johnson & Johnson's jab for use in countries where virus variants of concern are circulating.

After meeting on Monday, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization issued its recommendations on how the vaccine should be used — and said it had proven effective against what are termed variants of concern.

Comparing mass trials of the vaccine in different countries, SAGE said that despite the South African variant being predominant in that country, "similar efficacies were observed as in the US", it said, "where newly-emerging variants of concern were not predominant" during testing.

The same was true in Brazil, which has had its own predominant variant in circulation.

France to impose tougher curbs on Paris, other regions

The French government has said it will impose tougher restrictions for some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter the accelerating spread of infections.

The announcement by spokesman Gabriel Attal, paves the way for new curbs in the greater Paris region, where intensive care wards are full and the hospital system is buckling with an incident rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Attal said the new measures for Paris could include some form of confinement.

India sees three-month high in Covid-19 infections

India's daily infections have jumped by 28,903, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62 percent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 percent of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Palestinians receive first batch of UN vaccines

Palestinians have received their first delivery of coronavirus vaccine via the UN's Covax programme supporting poorer nations, an AFP journalist in the occupied West Bank reported.

Earlier, some 60,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines allocated to the Palestinians under the Covax program had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, according to an Israeli security source.

Hungary reports record number of deaths

Hungary has announced a record number deaths as a powerful surge of the pandemic put an unprecedented strain on the country’s health care.

Health officials announced 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, breaking the previous peak of 193 in early December. The number of patients being treated for the disease rose to nearly 10,300, also a record, and nearly three times the number of those hospitalised in early February when the latest surge began.

Hungary has the seventh-highest deaths per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials have sought to mitigate the surge with new restrictions and a vaccination program that has made Hungary one of the most-vaccinated countries in Europe.

A new shipment of 100,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, which among European Union countries is only being used in Hungary, is expected to arrive on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

With more than 50,000 jabs on Tuesday, nearly 1.4 million people have received at least one shot, the second-highest rate in the EU.

Italy hopes for EMA reassurance to relaunch

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza says European countries, including his, are hoping that the European Medicines Agencies on Thursday will deliver “the clarifications and reassurances necessary” to be able to resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Italy was one of several nations that in recent days halted the AstraZeneca jabs over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

Speranza told a parliamentary Social Affairs Commission on Wednesday that it is Italy’s hope “to have by tomorrow answers from EMA that will enable the relaunching without hesitation of the vaccine campaign” using AstraZeneca doses.

He said the Italian government “has utmost trust in EMA” as well as in Italy’s medicine agency, adding, “we insist on the utmost safety and we are paying the utmost attention to what has happened.”

So far, just under 10 percent of Italy’s population have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

South Korean capital orders tests for all foreigners

South Korea’s capital has ordered tests for all foreign workers as the country expands mass testing targeting expatriates in a campaign that has triggered complaints of discrimination.

Seoul officials said Wednesday the testing requirement covers all foreign nationals employed in the city, regardless of their visa status, as well as their employers. They could face fines of up to 2 million won ($1,768) if they fail to get tested until the end of March.

Seoul had around 240,000 registered foreigners at the end of 2020, but city officials didn't have an immediate estimate on how many of them would be covered by tests.

The decision comes after similar measures in nearby Gyeonggi province, which is also forcing employers to require tests for new foreign jobseekers and hire only those who test negative.

Critics have questioned why South Korean authorities are mandating broad tests based on nationality instead of specifically targeting people with vulnerable working conditions.

The testing campaign targeting foreigners came in response to outbreaks among low-skilled foreign workers employed at Gyeonggi factories, who often face harsh working and living conditions that expose them to higher infection risks.

Thousands of foreigners waited in hours-long lines at designated testing stations in Gyeonggi over the weekend.

The province said it has found 149 positive cases among some 160,000 foreigners tested during the week through Monday.

India's Modi says quick steps needed to stop second peak