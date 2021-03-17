Riders in eastern Turkey play cirit, an equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the historical conquests of central Asia’s Turkic tribes.

A recent match on a snow-covered field in Erzurum saw players from two of the province’s clubs — the Comrades and the Experts — line up for a game that was developed more than 1,000 years ago to hone the cavalry skills developed by warriors including the Seljuks, who conquered Anatolia in the 11th century, and the Huns.

The sport revolves around a rider trying to spear his or her opponent with a “javelin” — these days, a rubber-tipped, metre-long (40-inch-long) piece of wood.

The sport’s Turkish name translates as javelin or dart.

Riders from each team, which can number up to a dozen players, face each other, alternately acting as the thrower and the rider being chased. A match is held over two 35-minute periods.