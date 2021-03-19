Friday, March 19, 2021

WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel has said that data from AstraZeneca's shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.

"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said in a statement issued after its independent experts met on Tuesday and on Thursday to review data.

Greece lifts some restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities have said.

Hair and beauty salons and archaeological sites will open from March 22, deputy minister to the prime minister, Akis Skertsos, told a regular weekly briefing.

A nighttime curfew nationwide will start two hours later, at 9 pm during weekends, he said.

UK reports over 4,800 new cases

The United Kingdom has reported 4,802 new cases of the disease, down from 6,303 a day earlier.

The country reported 101 new deaths, up from 95 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

The data showed that a total 26.264 million people had received a first dose of vaccine and 2.011 million people had received a second dose.

Turkey reports over 21,000 new cases

Turkey has reported more than 21,000 new cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 21,030 cases, including 934 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.97 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 29,864 with 87 fatalities over the past day.

Italy reports over 25,700 new cases

Italy has reported 386 deaths, against 423 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 25,735 from 24,935 the day before.

Italy has registered 104,241 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.3 million cases to date.

Indonesian Muslim body clears AstraZeneca use in emergency

AstraZeneca's vaccine has been cleared for use in Indonesia after the drug regulator declared it safe and clerics in the world’s most populous Muslim nation approved it for emergency use.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy had delayed using AstraZeneca's product after more than a dozen countries in Europe suspended the vaccine due to blood clots developing in some recipients. The World Health Organization said it saw no evidence the vaccine caused the clots, and some European countries were resuming its use.

Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Finland has suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine while it investigates two possible cases of blood clots, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said.

The institute said it estimated that the investigation would take at least one week. It said earlier this week that it had received any reports of cases of blood clots among people who had taken the AstraZeneca vaccine in Finland.

Swiss postpone plans to lift virus restrictions

Switzerland has postponed plans to relax its virus restrictions, the government said, citing increasing coronavirus cases and insufficient progress on vaccinations.

Switzerland had planned to allow outdoor events like football matches and concerts with up to 150 people from Monday as well as allowing restaurants to open terraces to outdoor diners, but instead opted for a more cautious approach as neighbouring France and Germany also rein in reopening.

"The risk of an uncontrolled increase in the number of cases is currently too great for further openings," the government said.

Senegal crosses threshold of 1,000 virus dead

Senegal crossed the symbolic threshold of 1,000 deaths, just as the West African state was scheduled to ease virus-related restrictions.

Like many African countries, Senegal's infection rate is far below that of the West. However the country has faced a second wave of cases since December.

Health authorities said that they had recorded 37,541 cases since the pandemic began, with 1,003 deaths.

French Prime Minister Castex gets AstraZeneca jab live on TV

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has received the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital near Paris, in an event that was broadcast live on French TV as part of efforts to restore public confidence in the vaccine.

Castex, 55, received the jab at the Begin military hospital in Saint-Mande.

France's medical regulator Haute Autorite de Sante ruled on Friday that use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in France could resume after a suspension of several days, but said it should only be given to people aged 55 and older.

Nepal becomes third country to give emergency nod to Indian vaccine COVAXIN

Nepal has given emergency authorisation to India's vaccine COVAXIN, becoming only the third country to approve the shot, developed by Bharat Biotech and a state research institute.

COVAXIN was shown to be 81 percent effective in an interim analysis of late-stage trial data on some 26,000 people in India. The vaccine was approved for emergency use in India in January and Zimbabwe cleared it early this month.

Netherlands sees biggest daily jump in cases since early Jan

Virus cases in the Netherlands have jumped by around 7,400 in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest increase since early January, Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus told the national news agency ANP.

Infections were around 20 percent higher on Friday than a week earlier, while the number of patients in hospitals increased by 7 percent in the past week.

Dutch public health authorities have repeatedly warned for an imminent new wave of infections, due to the rise of new mutations of the virus.

Seychelles approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Seychelles has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the 54th country to do so, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

Mexican president thanks Biden for agreeing on vaccine deal

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has thanked his US counterpart Joe Biden for agreeing to send more than 2.5 million vaccines to Mexico following a Mexican request to the United States to share doses.

Lopez Obrador told a news conference the United States will provide 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Mexico. The White House on Thursday said it would send about 2.5 million doses of the vaccine that it is not using.

Sweden reports over 5,700 new cases

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 5,735 new cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Taiwan to start shots next week with AstraZeneca vaccine

Taiwan will begin its vaccination programme using AstraZeneca Plc shots, its health minister has said, with Premier Su Tseng-chang volunteering to be inoculated first to underscore confidence in its safety.

Taiwan's first vaccines — 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot — arrived on the island earlier this month from a South Korean factory.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that officials had now given the go-ahead for the shots to start being administered from Monday at 57 vaccination sites around the island.

Cameroon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, suspends AstraZeneca

Cameroon has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

Cameroon's Health Ministry also suspended administration of AstraZeneca's vaccine it was scheduled to receive on March 20 as part of the global vaccines sharing scheme COVAX.

The ministry said in a statement on March 18 that the suspension was for precaution and prudence. It gave no further reasons for the decision or if it will go ahead and take delivery of its share of the vaccine.

Poland's total number of cases surpasses 2 million

Poland's total number of cases has surpassed 2 million, according to Health Ministry data, as Poland grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.

Poland has had 2,010,244 cases and 48,807 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, the ministry data showed. Poland had 25,998 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Greece mulls lifting some restrictions

Greek authorities are considering lifting some restrictions as part of a plan for gradually re-opening a fragile economy, a minister has said, even as hospitals remain under pressure from stubbornly high case numbers.

Higher temperatures that encourage outdoor activities and optimism over ramping up vaccinations in April will allow epidemiologists to recommend a staggered lifting of curbs, Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas told state television.

Greece has fared better than many other European countries, but it has seen more that 7,000 deaths and suffered heavily from a renewed surge in cases, which has forced the government to re-impose some restrictions that had previously been lifted.

Non-essential shops, restaurants and schools have closed as the country has imposed and lifted curbs since November.

Greece reported 3,073 daily infections on Thursday, with the total number of cases reaching 230,317.

Indonesia to start AstraZeneca vaccine distribution next week-official

Indonesia aims to start distribution of AstraZeneca's vaccines by Monday at the latest following the food and drug agency's recommendation that it should be used, Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi has said.

Siti said the vaccines would be distributed to regions in Indonesia and urged people not to be afraid of vaccination. The agency earlier said its benefits outweigh risks and recommended its use.

Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has said it had signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement it had partnered with Stelis Biopharma "to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine".

Denmark loosens restrictions for schools, groups

Denmark is opening up a bit more, allowing upper school classes and vocational education to return to classes if there is no local outbreak, and increasing the number of people who can gather outdoor to 10, up from five.

At the same time, the ceiling for people who can attend leisure activities and competitions organized by local sports clubs is raised from 25 to 50. Religious services can be held outdoor with a maximum of 50 people, but indoor services are still banned.

In neighbouring Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg apologised for holding a birthday party last month in a restaurant with 13 people for her 60th birthday, thereby violating a recommendation of maximum 10 people gathering for one event.

“If you think you know the rules, you don’t check them, and I thought I knew them. I apologize for not knowing them well enough,” Solberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Bosnian capital begins virus lockdown measures

Authorities in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo have implemented lockdown measures to counter soaring infections.

The Sarajevo government said a nighttime curfew will start on Friday, from 9 pm until 5 am.

All bars and restaurants will shut down starting Saturday, except for food deliveries.

Authorities say the measures are necessary because of a “drastically worsened” epidemiological situation in the city.