Los Angeles police said they have opened an investigation into rape allegations made against US actor Armie Hammer.

Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on February 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said on Thursday. Police would give no further details on the incident or who made the report.

Earlier Thursday at a video news conference, a woman said that on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, Hammer raped her for four hours, slammed her head against a wall and committed other violent acts against her.

The woman appeared on camera but identified herself only by her first name, Effie.

Hammer's attorney denied the allegation.

"I thought that he was going to kill me"

The woman recounted the way she said she was "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused by Hammer over the course of their four-year on-off relationship.

“During those four hours I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” she said through tears. “I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

The woman's attorney, Gloria Allred, said they had given evidence to Los Angeles police, including photos of Effie's injuries. Allred declined to say when they made the report, and would not confirm that it was the one made in February that the LAPD is investigating.

Effie was 20 when she and Hammer met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016, and they had their last contact last year, Allred said.

Hammer's attorney said in a statement that from the beginning he has maintained that all of his interactions with Effie and every other sexual partner "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

The statement called her allegations “attention seeking and ill-advised” and said “her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”