Six lions have been found dead and mutilated in one of Uganda's best-known national parks, with wildlife traffickers suspected of having poisoned the big cats.

The lion carcasses were found in the Queen Elizabeth National Park in the country's west with most of their body parts missing and surrounded by dead vultures, suggesting poison was at play, officials said on Saturday.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said it was "saddened" by the death of these particular lions, known for their unusual ability to climb trees in the famous reserve.

"Given that some of the body parts of the lions are missing, we cannot rule out illegal wildlife trafficking," UWA's communications manager Bashir Hangi said in a statement.

Investigation under way

An investigation has been launched, with a team at the scene working with local police to determine exactly what happened to the cats, UWA said.

The park shares a border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its famous Virunga National Park, a habitat for rare mountain gorillas, where armed groups are believed to operate.

In February Italy's ambassador to the DRC was killed in an ambush close to Virunga and in April 2019 an American tourist and her guide were kidnapped for ransom in Queen Elizabeth.

