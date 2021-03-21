Sunday, March 21, 2021

Germany considers extending virus curbs into April

Europe continued to grapple with resurgent coronavirus infections, as Germany considered extending restrictions into April despite street protests and EU leaders abandoned plans to attend a summit on the pandemic.

Thousands of protesters angry at Covid-19 restrictions rallied in cities across Europe over the weekend, even as several nations reimposed partial lockdowns to fight new surges in infections.

A memo from several of Germany's regions, seen by AFP news agency, said the country's partial lockdown should be extended into April because of rising infection rates driven by Covid variants.

Travel needs to be cut to a minimum, with quarantines and negative tests required for those re-entering Germany, the memo warned.

South Africa sells AstraZeneca vaccines to other African countries

South Africa has concluded the sale of AstraZeneca vaccines it had acquired but did not use to other African Union (AU) member states, the Health Ministry has said.

The country had paused AstraZeneca vaccinations last month because of a small trial showing the shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant.

At the time, South Africa had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India and the delivery of another 500,000 was pending.

The ministry said it had in the past weeks worked to ensure that all member states identified by the AU vaccines acquisition teams as recipients of the vaccines were compliant and had obtained all regulatory approvals, permits and licences to roll out the vaccines in their respective countries.

"The minister can confirm that the full purchase amount was received by the department on Monday last week," it said in a statement.

Cuba to vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers

Cuba has announced it will vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of the final phase of a clinical trial of the country's leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate amid a surge in cases.

The shots using the Soberana 2 vaccine will start on Monday and target medical and other personnel at high risk, the authorities said.

"Cuba could immunise 150,000 people immediately from Covid-19, as the phase 3 trial of this vaccine is demonstrating it is very safe," Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca tweeted.

Soberana 2 has been in the final phase of a clinical trial for the past three weeks involving 44,000 volunteers from the general population.

The Communist-run Caribbean island nation, which has long experience with developing and exporting vaccines, is one of a handful in the region that have not started vaccinating against Covid, as it is counting on its own candidates.

UK reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths

The daily number of Covid-19 deaths in the United Kingdom has fallen to 33, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.

Italian parents and children protest against school closures

Thousands of Italian parents, children and teachers have protested in squares up and down the country against what they call the unnecessary closure of schools to try to curb Covid-19 infections.

The protests, the first of any significance against Mario Draghi's national unity government that took office last month, were held in more than 35 squares nationwide including Rome's Piazza del Popolo and Milan's central Piazza Duomo.

Demonstrators in Rome wore dunce's caps to indicate the impact of the closures on students' education, while in Milan pupils' messages and placards were propped against their school rucksacks placed on the ground.

Numbers at each venue were limited due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

"Open schools, whatever it takes," read one placard held aloft by a child in Rome, in reference to Draghi's famous promise to save the euro when he was European Central Bank chief in 2012.

Turkey's daily Covid-19 deaths rise above 100

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths in Turkey has shot up above 100 for the first time since early February, and the cumulative number of cases topped three million.

A total of 102 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the government figures showed, bringing the total death toll to 30,061.

The government data also showed 20,428 cases had been recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122.

Superspreader virus fears for massive India religious gathering

A huge religious gathering in northern India could fuel a surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has warned as it called for an increase in testing and other health protocols.

The annual Kumbh Mela festival usually attracts millions of devout Hindus over three months, but was shortened to 30 days as India –– the world's third-most infected nation with nearly 11.6 million coronavirus cases –– grapples with the pandemic.

Authorities had already warned about a recent uptick in infections nationally, with some states imposing restrictions on movement and activities.

Virus fears have not stopped large crowds of pilgrims –– mostly maskless and with no social distancing –– from attending the gathering, with more than three million pilgrims taking part one day earlier this month.

Up to 40 pilgrims and locals were testing positive every day at the festival in Haridwar in Uttarakhand state, the health ministry said.

"This positivity rate has the potential to rapidly turning to an upsurge in cases, given the expected large footfall during Kumbh," it added.

Too early for Britons to book summer holidays abroad, minister says

It would be premature for Britons to book summer holidays overseas as Britain must avoid a situation where holidaymakers return with vaccine-resistant variants of Covid-19, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Half of all adults in Britain have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, placing it well ahead of all other major economies, and of neighbouring European countries where the vaccine rollout is slow and chaotic.

Wallace said Britain should avoid throwing away the gains of its vaccination campaign by allowing dangerous variants into the country via returning tourists.

Madagascar leader backs herbal 'cure' over Covid vaccines

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has said he does not plan to vaccinate himself against Covid-19, preferring a herbal "remedy", and is in no hurry to launch mass inoculations for his citizens.

"Personally I have not yet been vaccinated and I do not have any intention of getting vaccinated," he said in a televised address.

Rajoelina has widely boasted the virtues of a locally-brewed artemisia plant infusion to fight coronavirus.

'None of us have had a great Covid,' says EU Commissioner McGuinness

Countries around the world were unprepared for a global pandemic and have struggled to deal with the virus, a European Union commissioner said when asked by the BBC about the bloc's stop-start rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Frankly, none of us have had a great Covid. I think all of us should put our hands up and say we were not prepared for this global pandemic, we did not do our best at the beginning, but we are doing our best now to protect our citizens," said Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner for Financial Services and Financial Stability.

Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to do his utmost to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Olympic torch relay and his upcoming visit to Washington.

Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s annual convention, just hours ahead of the planned lifting of a virus state of emergency in the the Tokyo region. Suga said after the state of emergency is lifted is "an extremely important time” for virus prevention.

“We must not put our guards down ... to prevent the infections from rebounding," he said.

China steps up vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against Covid-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said.

The country had administered 74.96 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing. That is up from 64.98 million as of March 14.

China aims to vaccinate 40 percent of its 1.4 billion people by the middle of the year, according to state media and a top health adviser. China was among the first countries to begin administering vaccines last year and has been exporting millions of doses, but its vaccination rate has fallen behind those of such countries as Israel and the United States.

Philippines records second-highest daily spike, announces new restrictions

The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional virus cases, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation since the pandemic began.

The daily tally follows Saturday's record infections and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said total recorded cases had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, with 39 more fatalities recorded. Total recoveries increased by 15,288 to 577,754.