The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been found 79 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru, the company said, paving the way for it to apply for US approval.

The vaccine was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation and was safe, the drugmaker said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups.

The data will give credence to the British shot after results from earlier, separate late-stage studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.

It will also help allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who have received the shot.