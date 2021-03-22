For the winner of the Formula Two world championship to make the step up to F1 is a natural progression that would not normally raise an eyebrow –– but when that driver carries a famous name things are bound to be a little different.

Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time world champion Michael, is the young driver in the spotlight as he makes his Formula One debut for Haas in Bahrain on Sunday, but he thoroughly merits his drive.

After starting his career in karting, Mick went on to win the Formula 3 European championship in 2018 and the Formula Two title in 2020.

Not a bad CV for a young man who turns 22 on Monday.

But this week, the noise around him will echo with reminders of his father whose last race in a glittering career came in Brazil at the end of the 2012 season.

The 52-year-old Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public for more than seven years after a skiing accident, witnessed by Mick, in the French Alps left him with severe brain injuries.

But he remains the touchstone for his son.

"I definitely look at what he achieved, and I try to learn from it," said Mick in February.

READ MORE:Michael Schumacher showing "encouraging signs" in his recovery

READ MORE: Formula One confirms Portuguese Grand Prix for May 2

For the younger generation who arrived on the scene too late to see Michael in action, or those who only remember him from his underwhelming comeback with Mercedes, it is easy to forget how Schumacher dominated the sport every bit as much as Lewis Hamilton does today.

He won two titles with Benetton before taking the big move to Ferrari with whom he won another five titles.

"He’s been the benchmark for so long and for me he's still the benchmark, so I'll always refer to him," said Mick.