Amnesty International has called on football's global governing body Fifa to put more pressure on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to improve conditions for workers in the Gulf country.

Doha has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host next year's tournament, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.

But the rights group said Qatar was at risk of slipping backwards.

"Qatar has made a number of positive reforms in recent years, partly in response to increased scrutiny after the World Cup contract was awarded," it said in a statement.

"But too often these are not properly implemented and thousands of migrant workers continue to be exploited and abused."

Amnesty said that proposals being debated by Qatar's consultative Shura Council "would undo much of the progress brought about by reforms, including by re-imposing restrictions on the rights of workers to change jobs and leave the country".

However, the proposed changes would require government approval, and official sources in Doha have told AFP they will not be accepted.

'Complex task'

Qatar, in a statement on Monday, said that "progress is being made as quickly as possible, while ensuring it is appropriate for our labour market."