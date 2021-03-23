CULTURE
3 MIN READ
‘The Journey of Humanity’: World’s largest artwork sells for $62M
The painting by British artist Sacha Jafri holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas and proceeds from its sale are meant to benefit UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation and Dubai Cares.
‘The Journey of Humanity’: World’s largest artwork sells for $62M
A visitor stares at fragments of Dubai-based British contemporary British artist Sacha Jafri's painting entitled 'The Journey of Humanity', in the Emirati city of Dubai, on February 25, 2021. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
March 23, 2021

An artwork created from the world's largest canvas painting has sold for $62 million in Dubai, the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist.

British artist Sacha Jafri painted the artwork on one large canvas on the ballroom floor of the Atlantis hotel in Dubai over seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, the canvas was split into 70 lots for sale.

They were all bought together by Andre Abdoune, a French national living in Dubai who has a cryptocurrency business.

Jafri's aim had been to raise $30 million for charities by auctioning the 1,800 square metres of canvas in sections, but Abdoune put in a bid for the entire work.

READ MORE: Artist Beeple sells digital artwork for nearly $70M

Children around the world

Abdoune said he is planning a "second step" for the painting, hoping to raise even more money for charity, without giving further details.

For now, he intends to leave the painting in Dubai.

"The aim was always to change the lives of children around the world and try and reconnect humanity," said Jafri, who incorporated paintings in his work from children in more than 140 countries.

RECOMMENDED

"The purity of intention that only children have, did something really powerful," he said.

The charities set to benefit include UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation, and Dubai Cares.

READ MORE: Twitter CEO Dorsey's first tweet sells for $2.9 million as NFT

Connection and isolation

Jafri, who was in the United Arab Emirates when a coronavirus lockdown was imposed, came up with the concept for the work with themes of connection and isolation.

He used 1,065 paint brushes and 6,300 litres of paint.

The most expensive painting by a living artist sold at auction was David Hockney's 1972 "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" which in 2018 sold for $90.3 million.

In March, a digital artwork sold for nearly $70 million in the first sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.

READ MORE:'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA nominations in diversity push

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee