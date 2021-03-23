AstraZeneca's release of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its US trial had raised hopes that the drug company could put a troubled rollout behind it.

But just hours after its announcement, American officials issued an unusual statement on Tuesday expressing concern the company had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data”.

Coupled with earlier missteps in reporting data and a recent blood clot scare, experts said the new stumble could cause lasting harm to the shot that is key to global efforts to stop the pandemic and erode vaccine confidence more broadly.

“I doubt it was (US officials') intention to deliberately undermine trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Dr Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

“But this will likely cause more vaccine hesitancy.”

Data back-and-forth

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that the results it released a day earlier included information through February 17 but appeared to be consistent with more up-to-date data.

It promised an update within 48 hours.

Those results showed its shot was about 79 percent effective in stopping symptomatic Covid-19 and that there were no severe illnesses or hospitalisations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots.

The back-and-forth over the latest release is not the first time the company has run into problems.

Public rejection

Partial results from its first major trial, which Britain used to authorise the vaccine, were clouded by a manufacturing mistake that researchers didn't immediately acknowledge.

Insufficient data about how well the vaccine protected older people led some countries to initially restrict its use to younger populations before reversing course.

And US officials suspended an AstraZeneca study for an unusual six weeks while they sought details about problems reported in Britain before deciding the vaccine wasn't to blame.

Then last week, more than a dozen countries temporarily halted their use of the AstraZeneca shot after reports of rare blood clots in some people who received it. The European Medicines Agency concluded the shot did not increase the overall incidence of clots, but the unwanted attention appears to have left a mark.

In Norway, a top official warned on Monday it might not be able to resume its use of the vaccine because so many people were rejecting it.

“People clearly say that they do not want the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Marte Kvittum Tangen, who heads a Norwegian doctors’ association, told broadcaster NRK.

Perception over science

Last week in Bucharest, Romania, vaccination coordinator Valeriu Gheorghita said 33,000 AstraZeneca immunisation appointments had been cancelled in 24 hours and that about a third of the 10,000 people scheduled to receive the vaccine did not show up.

In Belgrade, Serbia, a sprawling exhibition centre set up for people to get the AstraZeneca vaccine was mostly deserted on Monday.

“This is unfortunately more about perception than it is the science,” said Dr Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases specialist at Britain’s University of Exeter.

“We have now seen, on several parametres, that the AstraZeneca vaccine provides protection and is safe,” he said. “But the narrative for the public has not been as clear.”