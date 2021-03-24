US women's national football team star Megan Rapinoe has renewed her call for gender pay equity, appearing before a congressional panel and pledging to "carry this torch" alongside her teammates.

Rapinoe told on Wednesday the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the World Cup winners had exceeded the accomplishments of their male counterparts but received inadequate compensation and playing conditions, two years after she and her teammates filed a landmark gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer.

"There is no level of status, accomplishments, or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequity," Rapinoe said in her written testimony in honour of Equal Pay Day.

"The women's national team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country. We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records, and sold out jerseys, all popular metrics by which we are judged."

Lawsuit over wages

US Soccer, which argued in 2019 that the women's team had been compensated more than the men's over the last decade, said it applauded Rapinoe's position as a "champion for equal pay."

"My hope is the players will accept our standing invitation to meet and find a path forward that serves the women’s team now and in the future," US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a written statement. "We, too, are committed to equal pay."

The US women's national team players sued their governing body in 2019, alleging gender discrimination in a lawsuit that contained complaints over wages and playing conditions.