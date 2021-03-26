Friday, March 26, 2021

Germany lists France as Covid-19 'high-risk' zone

Germany has declared the whole of France a "high-risk" area for infections, a move that means travellers need to show a negative virus test and quarantine upon arrival.

France, including all French overseas departments, is now considered "at particularly high risk of infection due to a particularly high number of cases," Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

Anyone travelling from France will have to be able to produce a negative test that is less than 48 hours old upon entry, before beginning a 10-day quarantine period in Germany.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic were meanwhile downgraded from the highest alert red list of "virus variants regions" to "high-risk" areas.

Brazilian institute announces home-made vaccine

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute has announced it is developing a "100 percent Brazilian" vaccine and expects to start using it in July.

Butantan is the largest vaccine producer in Brazil and makes the CoronaVac shot produced by Chinese firm Sinovac — the most widely used against the pandemic in the South American country.

ButanVac will also be produced in Thailand and Vietnam and distributed to poorer countries.

Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, shuts schools

Kenya has placed Nairobi and nearby counties under partial lockdown and closed schools and bars in those areas as a deadly third wave gripped the country.

In a national address, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned emergency measures were required to curb the highest rates of coronavirus infection seen in Kenya since the pandemic began a year ago.

Hospital admissions have surged 52 percent in the past two weeks while the rate of positive tests hovers around 20 percent — a 10-fold increase since January, he said.

UN: Seafarers, aircrew should get vaccine priority

Seafarers and aircrew should be considered among "essential workers" prioritised for vaccination as they play key roles in global trade and mobility, the United Nations has said.

The World Health Organization, along with the UN's agencies for labour, migration and civil aviation, highlighted in a joint statement that air and sea personnel would be key to the world's socio-economic recovery from the pandemic.

Mauritania launches vaccination campaign

Mauritania has began administering vaccines, immunising medical staff first as part of a nationwide campaign in the West African state.

Mohamed Bebbaha, the head of the reanimation department in a virus ward in the capital Nouakchott's central hospital, received the first dose.

Mauritania, a vast but sparsely populated desert country, has officially declared 17,712 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 447 deaths.

Italy's Draghi looks to reopen schools next month

The Italian government will let many school classes reopen next month, even if they are in virus hotspots, but a broader relaxation of curbs will depend on infection rates, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said.

Much of Italy is in lockdown as authorities seek to tame a third wave of cases, but Draghi told a news conference that getting pupils back to school was a top priority.

Many schools in regions such as Lazio, centred on Rome, will reopen from April 1 after a two-week absence, wh ile all children aged up to 12 should return to their classrooms following the forthcoming Easter holidays.

US to distribute 11M Johnson & Johnson shots next week

The US government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine next week in its continued effort to get 200 million shots in people's arms in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's term, the White House has said.

The United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by the end of May, Jeff Zients, the White House's virus response coordinator, told reporters.

Britain approves 20-second virus test

Britain's medicine regulator has approved a 20-second virus test, the product's distributor said as it launched a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.

Rapid tests are seen as a key plank of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, but concerns have been expressed about the accuracy of existing lateral flow devices.

The Virolens test, which is made by British start-up iAbra and TT Electronics, has been trialled at Heathrow Airport, and uses swabs of saliva.

Histate, which is distributing the test, said it would launch with immediate effect following the approval in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and was hoping for a further rollout in the coming months.

Lebanese to get two vaccine doses for $38

Lebanon's private sector is importing 1 million vaccines and plans to sell two doses for $38 excluding the hospital fee to the nation already going through its worst economic crisis.

Tens of thousands have lost their jobs and the local currency has lost 90 percent of its value against the dollar, leading to inflation and shortages in food products and medicines.

The minimum salary in Lebanon is currently 675,000 Lebanese pounds or $60.

Lebanon received its first batch of 50,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccines on Friday, making it one of few nations where the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is being boosted by private sector initiatives.

Lebanon, a small nation of six million people including around one million Syrian refugees, began its inoculation campaign in mid-February after finalising a deal for some two million doses with Pfizer.

According to Lebanese Health Ministry, the country has so far received 224,640 Pfizer doses over the past six weeks with nearly 100,000 doses already administered. Lebanon’s government also began receiving AstraZeneca vaccines this week, with 33,600 doses that arrived on Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccines are funded by the World Bank while AstraZeneca vaccines will be provided under the UN-backed COVAX programme.

Poland reports new daily record of 35,143 cases

Poland has reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day, with 35,143 new cases, health ministry data showed as the country's healthcare system is testing the limits of its capacity.

The government has announced more restrictions on Thursday to curb the surging number of infections.

Germany ratifies $885B EU virus recovery fund

Germany has ratified an enormous $885-billion (750-billion-euro) EU coronavirus recovery fund, breaking its taboos against debt pooling among members of the bloc to drag the continent back onto the path of growth.

After the lower house of parliament approved the fund on Thursday, the upper house Bundesrat greenlit it on Friday.

Lula: Brazil virus deaths 'biggest genocide in our history'

Brazil's over 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus amount to the "biggest genocide" in the Latin American country's history, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said in a scathing attack on current leader Jair Bolsonaro.

"On Tuesday, 3158 people died of Covid in Brazil. It's the biggest genocide in our history," Lula told Germany's Der Spiegel weekly, adding that Bolsonaro had lied to the Brazilian people about the pandemic.

After a corruption conviction against him was annulled earlier this month, recent opinion polls suggest that Lula is the best-placed politician to challenge far-right incumbent Bolsonaro in next year's elections.

France slams Russia's Sputnik vaccine as 'propaganda' tool

France has accused Russia of using its Sputnik V vaccine as a tool to spread Moscow's influence and message rather than as way to fight the global health crisis.

"In terms of how it is managed, it (the Sputnik V vaccine) is more a means of propaganda and aggressive diplomacy than a means of solidarity and health aid," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

The Russian vaccine has come under much criticism in Western countries, while President Vladimir Putin – who got a Sputnik jab himself on Tuesday – has dismissed the scepticism as "strange".

India tells foreign partners local vaccine demand rising

India has told its international vaccine partners that domestic demand is rising due to an increase in infections, the foreign minister said, confirming that local needs will now be prioritised.

"In the coming weeks and months ... obviously there will be a demand spike and obviously people are preparing for it," Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the Times Network's India Economic Enclave.

Russia's case tally passes 4.5 million mark

Russia's Covid-19 case total has reached 4,501,859 after authorities reported 9,167 new infections nationwide in the last 24 hours, including 1,813 in Moscow.

The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 405 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 97,017.

Philippines reports record 9,838 new cases

The Philippine health ministry has logged 9,838 new virus infections, its highest number of new daily cases.

The country has seen record new cases in three of the past five days, while the infections reported in the past 10 days accounted for a tenth of its total of 702,856 cases.

The ministry said deaths have increased to 13,149, after 54 more casualties were recorded.

Norway delays decision on AstraZeneca jab suspension

Norway will delay its decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, broadcaster TV2 reported.

Authorities suspended the rollout of the vaccine two weeks ago after several younger inoculated people were hospitalised, some of whom later died.

Britain has no immediate plans for Covid passports for pubs

Britain has no immediate plans to use Covid-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said.

"We are considering a whole range of things and doing that very carefully; we are looking into the practical issues, the ethical concerns, and we are being guided by the best medical and scientific opinion," he told Times Radio.

"We will be bringing forward the outcome of that work in the coming weeks; we don't have an immediate plan to take action," he said, adding that measures wouldn't be in place by May 17 when restrictions are further eased.

Hungary PM says no room to ease lockdown measures

Hungary has no room to loosen lockdown measures yet due to a rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding doctors would start vaccinating pregnant women with Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's vaccines.

Orban said the government planned to limit the number of shoppers allowed in shops from the weekend, while possibly keeping shops open longer in the evening. The decisions will be published on Saturday.

Hungary reported a record high daily tally of 275 virus deaths.

Romania extends night time curfew to curb new virus cases

Romania's centrist government has extended a night-time curfew to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, authorities said late.

The European Union state reported 6,651 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally this year, bringing the total number of cases to 919,794 since the pandemic reached over a year ago. The government, which has extended a state of alert, has stopped short of enforcing a strict lockdown.

Officials said they will restrict the movement of people from 8 pm and shut down shops from 6 pm from Friday until Sunday in towns with more than 4 cases per 1,000 people. The movement will be restricted from 8 pm throughout the week in towns with 7.5 cases per 1,000 people.

Ukraine posts record daily high of 18,132 new cases

Ukraine has registered a record daily high of 18,132 new virus cases, health minister Maksym Stepanov said.