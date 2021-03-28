Sunday, March 28, 2021

France sees more than 37,000 new coronavirus cases

France has recorded 37,014 new coronavirus cases compared with 42,619 the previous day, government data showed.

That took the total number of cases reported in France since the start of the pandemic to 4,545,589, according to the data, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

Total deaths in French hospitals linked to the virus reached 68,597, up 131 from the previous day, the data showed.

UAE, China launch project to produce Sinopharm vaccine

The United Arab Emirates and China have announced a venture to produce the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine in the Gulf nation, state media reported.

The UAE's Group 42 and China's CNBG "have launched a joint project... to initiate the first Covid-19 vaccine production line in the UAE", said official Emirati news agency Wam.

It did not specify when commercial production will begin.

The UAE's foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, said the project adds "value to the international efforts being made in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, which has been taking a toll on everyday lives across the world."

The UAE, made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and freewheeling Dubai, began mass inoculations in December after approving vaccines made by Chinese firm Sinopharm and US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Turkey's daily Covid-19 tally tops 29,000

Turkey has reported over 29,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall tally above 3.2 million.

As many as 29,058 infections, including 1,305 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

With 153 more fatalities, the nationwide Covid-19 death toll has reached 31,076.

At least 17,164 more patients won the battle against the disease, taking the number of recoveries past 2.95 million.

More than 37.87 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 220,109 more done over the past day.

Italy reports 297 deaths and 19,611 new cases

Italy has reported 297 coronavirus-related deaths against 380 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 19,611 from 23,839.

Some 272,630 coronavirus tests were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 357,154, the Health Ministry said.

Slovenia reimposes restrictions

Slovenia, which had eased some of its coronavirus restrictions in February, said they will be re-imposed until mid-April in view of the deteriorating situation in some neighbouring countries.

"We're in a race against time," Prime Minister Janez Jansa said as he announces the closure of shops selling non-essential items, as well as cultural and religious venues, a ban on public gatherings and limits on travel between April 1 and 12.

Pakistan to get 1M more vaccine doses from China

Pakistan will receive another batch of over a million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China next week, the country's top health official said.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s adviser on health, said in a tweet that the country has placed orders for the purchase of 1 million and 60,000 doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines from China respectively, which will be received within a few days.

Several million additional doses are in the pipeline and will be delivered in April, he added.

No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies amid pandemic

Pope Francis is celebrating solemn Holy Week ceremonies for a second straight year without the usual throngs of pilgrims and tourists, kept away by pandemic safety concerns and travel restrictions.

Francis traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square and then celebrates an outdoor Mass for tens of thousands of faithful.

But Francis led a Palm Sunday service this year inside St. Peter’s Basilica just as he did last spring.

That was just weeks after the outbreak erupted in Italy, which was the first country in the West to be hit by the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia daily cases climb back above 500

Daily cases in Saudi Arabia have risen above 500 for the first time since October and the health ministry on Saturday blamed the increase on gatherings and laxity in complying with preventive measures such as social distancing.

The Gulf state recorded 510 new infections on Friday and 502 on Saturday to take its total tally to 387,794 cases with 6,643 deaths. More than 200 of the cases were in the capital Riyadh.

The kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Albania starts mass vaccinations before tourist season

Albania started a mass inoculation campaign Sunday ahead of the summer tourism season after acquiring 192,000 doses of Sinovac earlier this week.

Hundreds of people age 70 and above gathered at Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square to get a jab in two big tents.

Liri Bizhiti, 76, one of those waiting in line, was happy to receive the vaccine after a year of isolation, and on the same day as her husband.

EU's Breton sees similar summer tourist season to last year

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that he hopes Europe will have a summer tourist season "comparable to last year", supported by mass vaccination.

Breton, who heads the EU executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the EU should deliver enough Covid-19 vaccines by mid-July to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.

Philippines Catholics brave virus threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Dozens of Catholics in the Philippines braved the threat of the virus to attend a mass outside the Baclaran Church in Manila to celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

Wearing face masks and observing physical distancing to protect themselves, they waved their palm fronds as the priest sprinkled holy water on them.

"I hope and pray this pandemic will end. I hope our (living) conditions will get better, especially since there are a growing number of people going hungry," Stephane Silva said after attending mass.

Some hauliers arriving in England to face tests

Lorry drivers arriving in England from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take PCR tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

Affected hauliers will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules.

"This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," Shapps wrote on Twitter.

Venezuelan opposition leader tests positive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said that he has tested positive and has mild symptoms.

Guaido said on his Twitter account that he is in isolation and expressed concern about the number of infections in the country.

"I want to express my solidarity with the thousands of Venezuelans suffering during the pandemic," Guaido wrote on Twitter. "Today we all have a relative or acquaintance affected by Covid-19."

UK has planned for second vaccine doses