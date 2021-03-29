Monday, March 29, 2021

Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use

Russia's Health Ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.

Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.

Johnson & Johnson says to start delivering Covid vaccine to Europe on April 19

Johnson & Johnson has said it will start delivering its single-shot vaccine to Europe on April 19, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.

The pharmaceutical giant's jab was approved by European regulators in mid-March, following approval of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Kosovo PM gets first vaccine shot to encourage take-up

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has become the first person to get a vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign.

Doctors and nurses lined up after Kurti in a sports hall in the capital Pristina to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Moderna says shipped 100M vaccine doses to US

Moderna Inc has said it shipped 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States, of which 88 million have been delivered to date in the first quarter of 2021.

The company expects to meet its promise of delivering the second batch of 100 million doses by the end of May and the third batch by the end of July, by delivering 40-50 million doses per month.

Pakistan's president, defence minister test positive for virus

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for the virus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees,” said Alvi on Twitter.

Alvi was administered the first dose of a vaccine on March 15. “But antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week,” according to Alvi.

The country’s defence minister has also contracted the virus, said Imran Ismail, the governor of southern Sindh province.

Palestinians get Chinese-donated vaccines

Palestinians have received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill.

Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a Health Ministry statement.

Turkey reports over 32,000 new cases, tightens measures

Turkey has reported 32,404 new cases, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 32,404 infections, including 1,325 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

With 154 new related fatalities, the nationwide death toll has reached 31,230.

Turkish President Erdogan announced tighter measures, including a full weekend lockdown in place during the month of Ramadan, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country.

France reports 9,094 new cases

France has reported 9,094 new cases and 360 deaths, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of patients in intensive care increased by 102 to 4,974, more than the 4,919 high of the second lockdown in mid-November.

France's total confirmed cases rose to 4,554,683 and death toll to 68,957.

Italy reports over 12,900 new cases

Italy has reported 417 deaths against 297 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611.

Italy registered 108,350 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.54 million cases to date.

UK reports 4,654 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 23 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days, and 4,654 new cases, official data showed.

The daily deaths figure is up from the 19 recorded on Sunday. The number of new cases marks an increase from the 3,862 recorded a day earlier.

The data also showed that 30.44 million people have now had a first dose of the vaccine, while 3.67 million have had a second dose.

Ethiopia to get 300,000 doses of Sinopharm shot

Ethiopia has said it would receive 300,000 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The Sinopharm doses are the first shots Ethiopia has secured outside the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, Health Minister Lia Tadesse told Reuters in a text message.

In the past month, Ethiopia has recorded a 26 percent increase in coronavirus infections and deaths rose by 18 percent, Health Ministry data shows.

J&J in deal to supply vaccines to African Union member states

Johnson & Johnson said that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceuticals NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot vaccine candidate.

The company said that the delivery of these vaccines to African Union's 55 member states will begin in the third quarter of 2021.

India cases pass 12M mark

Indian authorities clamped down on one of the country's biggest Hindu festivals as the country passed 12 million cases with financial hub Mumbai recording its highest-ever rise in daily infections.

Public celebrations to mark Holi, a popular festival where people smear colour on each other, were banned in some states and territories, including the capital Delhi, over fears they could become 'super-spreader' events, with police patrolling streets in Mumbai to prevent large gatherings.

Merkel faults German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has blamed her country's difficulties during the pandemic, from the slow vaccine rollout to the back-and-forth over lockdown rules, partly on “a tendency toward perfectionism” and called for greater flexibility to tackle the latest surge in cases.

In an hour-long TV interview with public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, Merkel acknowledged that mistakes were made by her government, including on plans for an Easter lockdown, which had to be reversed.

Slovenia reimposes restrictions

Slovenia, which had eased some of its restrictions in February, said that they would be reimposed until mid-April in view of the deteriorating situation in some neighbouring countries.

"We're in a race against time," Prime Minister Janez Jansa told a news conference, announcing the closure of shops selling non-essential items, as well as cultural and religious venues, a ban on public gatherings and limits on travel between April 1 and 12.

People would be asked to work from home where possible and schools would resume distance learning, he said.

Portugal extends Britain, Brazil flights suspension until mid-April

Portugal extended a suspension of flights to and from Britain and Brazil until April 15, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The country, which has so far reported 16,837 deaths and 820,407 cases, suspended flights to and from Brazil and the UK in January to prevent the spread of variants.

The new variant initially discovered in Britain was partly responsible for a devastating surge in cases at the start of 2021, putting hospitals under crippling strain.

English vaccine take-up lower in minority groups, ONS says

The take-up of vaccines was much lower among minority groups in the first three months of rollout in England, the Office for National Statistics said, amid concern the benefits of the programme are being unevenly felt.

Britain's vaccine rollout is the fourth fastest in the world, with more than 30 million having received a first dose, a success which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using to cautiously reopen society and the economy.

However, there is concern that the rollout is unevenly distributed, and fewer numbers in some Black and south Asian groups, which have suffered higher death rates, have received a COVID-19 shot.

Russia's RDIF signs deal to produce Sputnik V vaccine in China

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and China's Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech have agreed to produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the virus in China, RDIF said.

RDIF, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, said that commercial production was due to start in May.

WHO warns against widening gap in vaccine distribution

The World Health Organization warned against a widening gap between numbers of virus vaccines in wealthy countries and those distributed to poorer nations through the global Covax initiative.

"The gap between the number of vaccines administered in rich countries, and the number of vaccines administered through Covax is growing every single day," UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The unequitable distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage, it's also economically and epidemiologically self-defeating," Tedros added, during a virtual conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates to address global immunisation.

Russia reports 8,711 cases

Russia reported 8,711 new virus cases, including 1,612 in Moscow, which pushed the national tally to 4,528,543 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 293 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking its death toll to 98,033.

Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as infections ease

Hong Kong will ease some restrictions, the government said, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening the quarantine period for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21.