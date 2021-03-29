POLITICS
2 MIN READ
British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember virus pandemic
The duchess of Cambridge, who is married to Prince William, has helped curate a book containing a selection of photos taken by UK residents during the first lockdown.
British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember virus pandemic
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, duchess of Cambridge reacts at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during her visit to Barry Island, South Wales, as local businesses reopen amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Britain on August 5, 2020. / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 29, 2021

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, has launched a book of photographic portraits taken during Britain's Covid-19 lockdowns that she said would provide a lasting record of the pandemic.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, the Queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, began the project with the National Portrait Gallery last year, inviting people to submit photos taken during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown.

A panel of judges including Kate chose 100 portraits from over 31,000 entries, which were shown in digital and community exhibitions before the book was announced.

"Through 'Hold Still', I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic," Kate wrote in the introduction to the book.

RECOMMENDED

The book, called "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020", will be available from May 7, exactly a year after the project began. 

Net proceeds will be split between the National Portrait Gallery and the British mental health charity Mind.

READ MORE:UK Covid-19 variant has significantly higher death rate: study

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines