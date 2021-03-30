Tuesday, March 30, 2021

India govt says virus situation turning from 'bad to worse'

India's virus situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official has said, as infections surge across several states.

"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system," senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference.

Turkey reports over 37,000 cases

Turkey has reported 37,303 new cases, according to the Health Ministry.

With 155 new related fatalities, the nationwide death toll has reached 31,385.

Spain removes age limits on AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines

Spain has decided to remove an upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported.

A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen, a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca treatment for people aged 18-65.

Several European countries had suspended administering the shot over concerns related to cases of blood clots.

Brazil's Fiocruz readies study of AstraZeneca for minors

Brazilian biomedical centre Fiocruz will submit a study proposal for researching the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine in minors, the head of the institute, Nisia Trinidade, has said.

Fiocruz has partnered in Brazil with AstraZeneca to finish, distribute and eventually fully produce the vaccine, which is already approved in Brazil for use in adults.

German experts recommend AstraZeneca only for over 60s

Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, has recommended using AstraZeneca's vaccine only for people aged 60 and over.

"After several consultations, STIKO, with the help of external experts, decided by a majority to recommend the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only for persons aged 60 years and older on the basis of available data on the occurrence of rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects," it said.

UK reports over 4,000 new cases

The United Kingdom has reported 4,040 new cases and 56 more deaths over a 24 period, official daily data showed.

The death toll stands at 126,670, and the total number of cases at 4,341,736.

Italy reports over 16,000 new cases

The daily tally of new infections in Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the virus, has risen to 16,017, up from 12,916 on Monday.

Italy reported 529 deaths against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, as a new study showed the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain now accounts for nine out of 10 new Italian cases.

Greece registers over 4,300 daily cases, new high

Greece has reported 4,340 new cases, its highest daily tally, after increasing the number of tests performed while its hospitals remain under severe pressure from a wave of new infections.

Greece fared better than many other European countries in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

But a surge in infections has forced the government to tighten restrictions as intensive care units have come close to being overwhelmed.

Estonia prolongs virus curbs by 2 weeks to April 25

Estonia has extended all restrictions by two weeks until April 25, and said travellers arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland would now need to isolate for 10 days.

The government said the extension applied to measures that had been due to expire on April 11 restricting education, sports, public events and youth work, including the closure of spas, water parks, and swimming pools.

Slovak premier, government resign over Russian vaccine deal

Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic and his government have resigned to ease a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

It is the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move will keep the current four-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of an early election.

BioNTech raises vaccine output goal to 2.5 billion doses

German firm BioNTech has said it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than expected.

The company said the boost would allow it to "address increased demand" as countries around the world race to contain new, more contagious virus variants.

The higher output was driven by the recent launch of a new production site in the German city of Marburg, which is now one of the world's largest mRNA vaccine manufacturing plants, it said.

The plant will eventually produce up to one billion jabs a year, once fully operational.

Novavax vaccine could be approved by UK in April

Britain could approve Novavax's vaccine next month, the chief investigator for the shot's trial told the Evening Standard newspaper.

“The regulator will do a very detailed and thorough review and will decide in good time,” said Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator for the Novavax jab trial in the UK.

“I would hope it would be in the spring, possibly end of April.”

WHO chief urges deeper probe into lab leak theory

The World Health Organization chief has called for investigators looking into the origins of the pandemic to delve deeper into a theory about a possible lab leak incident.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed a long-delayed report from an international mission tasked with probing how the virus first jumped to humans, saying it "advances our understanding in important ways."

But in a briefing to member states, he stressed it also "raises further questions that will need to be addressed by further studies."

The United States and 13 other countries also expressed concerns that the WHO report was delayed and lacked access to complete data, according to a joint statement.

Chile inks deal for 1.8 million doses of CanSino vaccine

Chile's president Sebastian Pinera has said that his government had signed a new deal with CanSino Biologics for its one-dose coronavirus vaccine as the South American nation vaults ahead with one of the world's fastest inoculation drives.

Pinera said in a televised statement that Cansino had agreed to deliver 1.8 million doses of the vaccine in May and June.

More than 30.5 million Britons received first vaccine dose

A total of 30,680,948 Britons have received the first dose of a vaccine, according to official data which also showed a further 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and 4,040 new cases.

Poland widens access to vaccines from April

Poland will widen access to vaccines in April to those in their 40s and 50s, as it aims to inoculate all citizens who want to become vaccinated by the end of August, the government has said.

Poland, with a population of 38 million, wants to administer 10 million vaccine doses per month, the government said.

The country has reported a surge in new coronavirus cases in the past weeks, with many hospitals running out of beds and ventilators.

Sweden reports over 16,400 new cases

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 16,427 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 14,063 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 28 new deaths, taking the total to 13,430 . The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Italy to impose quarantine on EU arrivals

Italy will impose a five-day quarantine on travellers arriving from other EU countries, both residents and foreigners, a source in the health ministry said.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza will approve a new rule later in the day, the source said, although it was not immediately clear when it would come into effect nor how long it would last.

The new measure will require anyone arriving from another EU country to show a negative coronavirus test before departing for Italy and a second after five days of self-isolation.

Pakistan's outgoing Finance Minister tests positive

Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus.

"Just found out that Dr Hafeez has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health," Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar wrote on Twitter.

Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday, over concerns about rising inflation in the country.

Germany announces tougher land border checks

Germany said it would step up random controls at its land borders to ensure people are carrying a negative test upon arrival, amid concern that Easter holiday trips could worsen the country's third wave.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he has asked Germany's federal police to "intensify" the checks for the next "eight to 14 days".

"Regardless where you're arriving from, from Poland, France, or Denmark, everyone should expect to be checked, especially with regard to producing a negative test," Seehofer told reporters.

Thai billionaire charged with royal insult over vaccine video

A billionaire Thai opposition figure was charged with defaming the monarchy after he questioned the government's alleged over-reliance on vaccines from a company linked to the royal family.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, posted a video on Facebook in January in which he queried whether Thailand was leaning too heavily on Siam Bioscience for its vaccination campaign.

The company is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal family's multi-billion-dollar fortune.

A Bangkok criminal court on Tuesday charged Thanathorn with lese majeste and a computer crime over that video, but he was defiant.

India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine

India's drug regulator has allowed the AstraZeneca vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the prescribed six months, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source.

The approval, given to a licensed version of the drug made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and exported to dozens of countries, could help health authorities minimise vaccine wastage and better plan their inoculation programmes.

Some African countries have only until the middle of next month to use up more than a million doses of the vaccine, branded Covishield by SII, if the shelf life is not extended.

Pandemic treaty could be advanced by May – WHO

A proposed international treaty on pandemics could be advanced at the World Health Organization's annual ministerial assembly in May, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.