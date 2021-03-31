Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Top health agency says coronavirus surge could be worse than last year for Americas

Countries in the Americas could see a worse surge in cases than the previous surge last year, with Brazil, Uruguay and Cuba already suffering more, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Director Carissa Etienne said the end of the southern hemisphere summer, following holidays where families and friends grouped together and spread cases, had prompted spikes.

She urged people to stay at home and urged governments to think hard before lowering movement restrictions.

France may soon have 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

France may soon have 100,000 Covid-19 deaths, French President Emmanuel Macron has said in a prime-time speech.

On Wednesday, the government reported a cumulative death toll of 95,337 since the start of the epidemic.

France will close its schools and child care centres for three weeks, Macron said.

France had closed its schools for two months during the first Covid-19 lockdown but had left them open during the second lockdown in November and has kept them open since, although with some limits on attendance numbers.

"It is the best solution to slow down the virus, " Macron said.

EU drug watchdog backs AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator has reiterated its backing of AstraZeneca's vaccine, saying no particular group of age, sex or a previous medical history was especially susceptible to blood clotting after receiving the shot.

However, while repeating that the vaccine's benefits outweigh risks, it cautioned that people should be aware of the "remote possibility" of rare blood clots occurring, and must seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms.

"A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and further analysis is continuing," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Brazil detects new variant similar to South African

Brazil has detected a new variant in Sao Paulo state that is similar to the one first seen in South Africa, Dimas Covas, the president of the state's Butantan biomedical institute, said.

Italy reports over 23,900 new cases

Italy has reported 467 deaths against 529 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,904 from 16,017.

Some 351,221 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 301,451, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 109,346 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.58 mil lion cases to date.

Macron to make address as third wave swamps French hospitals

French President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation and is expected to announce that schools will close in April as he seeks to change the course of a third wave of infections that risk overwhelming hospitals.

A government official said an extension of the April school holidays was an option.

An operation to transfer intensive care patients from overloaded hospitals to lesser-hit regions and a full lockdown in the hardest -hit parts of France had also been discussed, the source said.

Turkey to produce 50M doses of domestic vaccine

If all phases successfully end, Turkey will have 50 million doses of an "innovative" vaccine candidate, the country's industry and technology minister has said.

Speaking to the reporters in parliament, Mustafa Varank said Phase-1 human trials of the vaccine started on Saturday.

Stressing that the vaccine development process is not an easy one, Varank noted that the first phase can be completed in two months at the earliest.

"If all phases are successfully completed, we will have a vaccine candidate at the end of the year, with a capacity of 50 million doses," he said.

Meanwhile, Turkey recorded 39,302 new cases of Covid-19, highest daily level since beginning of coronavirus pandemic. It also reported 152 daily deaths.

Virus pushed US 2020 deaths beyond 3.3 million

The pandemic pushed total US deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation's highest-ever annual death toll, the government has reported.

The virus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer.

Deaths in the US now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.

WHO: Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccine data show efficacy

Two Chinese jabs are safe and effective, WHO experts have said after reviewing partial data, providing a potential boost to countries from Australia to Europe struggling to roll out vaccines fast enough.

Fewer than 600 million jabs have been given out across the world, three months after vaccination programmes began in earnest in Western countries and leaders hailed the drugs as the only safe way out of punishing lockdowns.

Vaccine specialists at the World Health Organization did not issue any advice on how to use China's jabs, saying they would wait until a decision had been taken on whether to grant them emergency licences.

Cases rising in most Spanish regions

The rate of diagnosed infections has been rising in most Spanish regions led by the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, Health Minister Carolina Darias has said.

"We are at a crucial moment. There is an increase, a slow one but still an increase of the incidence, and a prevalence of the Britain variant," she told a news conference.

The minister added the government was expecting the delivery of more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday.

EU to have received 107M vaccine doses by end of week

European Union member states will have received a total of 107 million doses of vaccines by the end of this week, a European Commission spokeswoman has said.

Deliveries for the first three months of the year are made up of 67.2 million doses from BioNtech-Pfizer, 29.8 million from AstraZeneca, and 9.8 million from Moderna, the commission said.

The overall figure was revised down dramatically after the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca slashed the number it was providing from a contracted 120 million doses.

UN: Yemen receives first vaccines

War-torn Yemen has received the first shipment of vaccines, the UN children's agency said, a week after the country's coronavirus committee warned of a public health "emergency."

The AstraZeneca doses arrived in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen's de facto capital, where the internationally recognised government is based after being routed from Sanaa in the north by Houthi rebels in 2014.

"Yemen received 360,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped via the Covax facility," UNICEF said in a statement, referring to the World Health Organization-backed global scheme to provide jabs to countries in need.

"This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021," it added.

Ukrainian capital to close schools, restrict transport

The Ukrainian capital Keiv, which has the highest infection rate in the country, will close all schools and kindergartens and restrict public transport from April 5, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

"We have no other option. Otherwise, there will be hundreds of deaths every day," he said on Telegram messenger.

Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V next week

Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine next week, which would involve deliveries spread between April and early June, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said.

"We are in the final metres and a Sputnik order can probably be placed next week," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office after he met Russia's ambassador to Austria.

The deal would involve 300,000 doses being delivered in April, 500,000 in May and 200,000 in early June, the statement added.

Israel plans to give Pfizer's vaccine to adolescents upon FDA approval

Israel has plans to administer the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds upon FDA approval, the health minister said after the manufacturer deemed the shots safe and effective on the cohort.

"The Pfizer announcement is terrific news," Yuli Edelstein said over social media.

"There is nothing more in order now than a speedy approval of more vaccine procurements (by Israel), so we can be poised to vaccinate immediately upon FDA approval."