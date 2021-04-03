Saturday, April 3

US administers 161.7 million doses of vaccine

The United States has administered 161,688,422 doses of the vaccines in the country and has distributed 207,866,645 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson'S vaccines as of 6:00 am ET (11GMT), the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 2, the agency had administered 157,606,463 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 204,719,335 doses.

The agency said 104,213,478 people had received at least one dose while 59,858,146 people are fully vaccinated.

UK says 5 million get second shot of vaccine

Britain reported 10 deaths from Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test, the lowest daily figure since early September, as its vaccine rollout reached another milestone.

Official data also showed 31,301,267 people had received their first shot of a vaccine, with five million now having had both doses in what is the fastest rollout in Europe.

"Our spectacular vaccination programme has now delivered over five million second doses, giving those most vulnerable to Covid - including half of all those aged over 80 - the best possible protection," health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

The latest data also showed there were 3,423 new cases, a slight rise from 3,402 reported the day before, though unlike countries such as France and Germany which are battling a third wave of the coronavirus, infections in Britain have been steadily falling.

Turkey reports more than 44,000 new cases

Turkey has reported more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, the largest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 44,756 cases, including 1,483 symptomatic patients, were registered across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases over 3.44 million.

The nationwide death toll has reached 32,078 with 186 more daily fatalities.

Italy reports 376 deaths

Italy has reported 376 coronavirus-related deaths against 481 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 21,261 from 21,932.

Italy has registered 110,704 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.65 million cases to date.

Kenya hits back at UK travel ban with measures

Kenya has announced mandatory quarantine for passengers from Britain, in response to being placed on the country's so-called red list, which Nairobi rejected as " discriminatory".

The UK government on Friday banned visitors from Kenya due to concerns over the circulation of a variant of the coronavirus which originated in South Africa.

In a lengthy statement, Nairobi said the decision would have "deep and far-reaching consequences" on trade, travel and security co-operation between the two close allies.

"The decision seems to be motivated by a discriminatory policy against certain countries and peoples," Kenya's foreign ministry said in the statement.

In return, Kenya announced that all passengers arriving, or transiting through the UK, will face 14-days mandatory quarantine at a government facility, at their own expense.

They will also have to pay to take two Covid-19 tests. Kenyan nationals are exempt from the new rules.

Ukraine hits daily case high

Ukraine recorded a new daily high of more than 20,000 coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Maxim Stepanov says 20,341 new infections were registered in the previous day, nearly 500 more than the record on Friday.

Ukraine began vaccinations late in February, but only about 230,000 people have received the shots because of widespread reluctance. The sharply rising numbers prompted the mayor of the capital Kyiv to order schools and public transportation closed for two weeks starting Monday.

Overall, more than 1.7 million infections and 34,000 confirmed deaths have been recorded during the pandemic.

Deaths in UK among AstraZeneca jab recipients after blood clots

The UK medical regulator has said that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

The British acknowledgement of deaths comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link to blood clots.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement that "Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died."

The Netherlands on Friday halted vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab for people under the age of 60 after five new cases among women, one of whom died.

Germany took a similar decision earlier this week.

Syria to receive vaccines within days

Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Syria within days from China, Russia and the World Health Organisation, the regime said, according to news agency SANA.

The vaccines will be administered "according to a clear system", the report said without giving further details.

Ukraine approves Sinovac vaccine

Ukraine has approved the Sinovac vaccine to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said, after the country recorded a record rise in new cases for the second day in a row.

Ukraine received its first batch of 215,000 Sinovac doses in March to boost its vaccination programme, which has lagged behind many other European countries and it has so far relied on a single batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

But authorities delayed using the vaccine, saying its local supplier had not provided the necessary paperwork and that the vaccine needed additional laboratory checks.

"As part of the vaccinations against Covid-19, Ukraine will use the CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech," the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Taiwan to receive Covax vaccines

Taiwan's first batch of vaccines via the global initiative Covax will arrive on the island on Sunday, almost 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

Taiwan, which has kept the pandemic under control thanks to early and effective prevention, began its vaccination campaign only last month, also with AstraZeneca shots, after getting 117,000 doses directly from the drugmaker.

Philippines extends curbs

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a strict lockdown in the capital region and adjacent provinces by at least one week to try to contain a renewed surge in coronavirus infections, his spokesman said on Saturday.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, putting further strain on the healthcare system.

Restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants, will remain for at least another week, Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a televised announcement. The measures had been set to end on April 4.

After vaccination, Argentinian leader tests positive

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against coronavirus, announced that he had tested positive.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted, adding he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well."

"Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency said.

Australia's Queensland records one new local case