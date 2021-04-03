A New Zealand television presenter has publicly apologised for using a mock Asian accent when referring to Otago Highlanders's Japanese international Kazuki Himeno after a Super Rugby Aotearoa match.

Joe Wheeler, a former Highlander who also played for Suntory Sungoliath in the Japanese Top League, was discussing Himeno's performance with Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt.

Wheeler's comments included calling Himeno “leally impressive", triggering swift protests on social media.

He put on the offensive accent while talking about the player on Sky Sport NZ, and it drew sharp criticism on social media where users described them as "disgusting", "disgraceful", and "plain dumb".

Wheeler later tweeted that he had met with Himeno and apologised to him.