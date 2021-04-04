POLITICS
Tom Brady's 'Holy Grail' rookie card sells for record $2.25M
The sale smashes the previous record price for an NFL football card. Last month, another card from Brady's rookie season fetched $1.32 million in an online auction.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. / Reuters
April 4, 2021

The so-called "Holy Grail" of Tom Brady's rookie cards sold for a record $2.25 million at auction to an anonymous buyer, two months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback picked up his seventh Super Bowl title.

The signed card from the 43-year-old's rookie season with the New England Patriots is one of "only a handful ever offered for sale," according to auctioneer Lelands, which called it the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public.

The sale on Friday smashes the previous record price for a football card. Last month, another card from Brady's rookie season fetched $1.32 million in an online auction.

"Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field. The GOAT, Brady now holds the distinction of having the most expensive football card ever sold," Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a written statement, calling the card "one for the ages."

Brady, who picked up his fifth Super Bowl MVP honors in February after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at home in the championship game, is one of just two quarterbacks to have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with two different teams and is widely considered one of the greatest ever to play the game. 

READ MORE:Tom Brady showing no signs of slowing down at 40

SOURCE:Reuters
