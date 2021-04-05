CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Godzilla vs. Kong' debut breaks pandemic record with $48.5M
Although the movie is available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee, it generated $48.5 million in its first five days of release - the biggest debut since the start of coronavirus pandemic.
'Godzilla vs. Kong' debut breaks pandemic record with $48.5M
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from "Godzilla vs. Kong." / AP
By Saim Kurubas
April 5, 2021

"Godzilla vs. Kong" has muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving Hollywood studios and theatre owners alike hope that people are ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix at home.

The tentpole, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, generated $32 million over the weekend and $48.5 million in its first five days of release. That's easily the biggest debut since coronavirus hit. 

Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.

The results for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are especially impressive because the film is also available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee. It's unclear how many people have streamed the movie.

READ MORE:Wonder Woman 1984: Another white saviour

Encouraging ticket sales

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, called opening weekend ticket sales "strong" given the "still-difficult conditions." 

More than 50 percent of movie theatres in the country have reopened, but many, including those in New York City and Los Angeles, have been operating at reduced capacity to comply with pandemic safety protocols.

"While it's half of what it would be under normal circumstances, the weekend is a clear and positive indication that moviegoing has inherent strengths that aren't going away," he said.

Though ticket sales for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are certainly encouraging, the US box office has yet to fully recover from the yearlong shutdown.

RECOMMENDED

Other releases

"Godzilla vs. Kong" wasn't this weekend's only new release. 

Sony Pictures' horror film "The Unholy" pulled in $3.2 million from 1,850 locations, a modest start for the low-budget movie. 

It narrowly beat out Universal's action thriller "Nobody" for third place on box office charts. 

"Nobody," starring Bob Odenkirk as a mild-mannered father-turned-vigilante, earned $3 million in its second weekend, boosting its domestic tally to $11.8 million.

In fourth, Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" made $2 million from 2,031 locations. 

The film, which is also playing on Disney Plus for a premium $30 fee, has grossed $32 million at the domestic box office.

"Tom and Jerry" rounded out the top five, amassing $1.5 million in its sixth weekend in theatres. 

To date, the movie has made $39.5 million in the US. It's also available on HBO Max.

READ MORE: Wonder Woman 1984 tops $118M globally

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales