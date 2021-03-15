The writers of "I Can't Breathe" by R&B artist H.E.R have won the song of the year Grammy in a stripped-down ceremony aimed at moving past the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the music industry.

The song of the year award recognises writers rather than performers and was written to mark the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States last summer.

"That fight we had in us, the summer of 2020, keep that same energy," H.E.R said on Sunday, while accepting the award.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammys history

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also won the top prizes at the Grammy Awards in a ceremony that also saw Beyonce become the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.

Swift's surprise lockdown record "Folklore" was named album of the year and Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" won record of the year. Sunday's win made Swift, 31, the first woman to take home album of the year three times.

Beyonce's four Grammys on Sunday took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous record for a woman set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

British singer Dua Lipa won best pop vocal album for her dance-y "Future Nostalgia."

Harry Styles' first Grammy

Britain's Harry Styles won the closely-contested pop solo performance category for "Watermelon Sugar" – his first ever Grammy – defeating Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist and the 26 year-old known for promoting women's empowerment also won for her rap performance of single "Savage", featuring Beyonce.