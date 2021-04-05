Monday, April 5

Iran's infections jump after new year holidays

Iran's number of daily new infections has reached a four-month high as the capital Tehran was put on the highest virus risk level, with authorities blaming increased travelling.

The Islamic republic is battling the Middle East's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, and case numbers have risen following a surge in trips during the Iranian new year holidays that started on March 18.

In the past 24 hours, 13,890 new cases were recorded, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

Kosovo approves new anti-virus measures

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced new restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

The new measures, which take effect on Tuesday, include restrictions on movement between 2000 GMT and 0300 GMT (10pm and 5am local time) and the closures of schools and restaurants.

Kurti said the restrictions were needed slow the spread of the virus and to stop hospitals from reaching capacity.

France reports almost 200 deaths

France, where a third nationwide lockdown was imposed on Saturday, has reported 197 deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,771.

The number of people in intensive care units increased by 92 to 5,433, official data showed, rising further above the peak of the second wave.

Italy reports over 10,600 new cases

Italy has reported 296 deaths against 326 the previous day, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 10,680 from 18,025.

Italy has registered 111,326 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported about 3.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital — not including those in intensive care — totalled 28,785 on Monday, slightly up from 28,432 a day earlier.

There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, from 195 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 3,737 from a previous 3,703.

Turkey logs over 42,500 new cases

Turkey has recorded 42,551 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, remaining near an all-time high it touched over the weekend.

Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 44,756 on Saturday.

The total number of cases in Turkey stood at 3.529 million as of Monday, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 193, highest since early January, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,456.

UK records over 2,700 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 26 deaths and 2,762 new cases, according to daily official data released.

Both marked a rise from the figures released on Sunday, however the data was distorted over the long Easter weekend.

On vaccinations, 31.58 million people have had a first dose, up from 31.52 the day before. Some 5.43 million have had a second dose.

US cases rise for third straight week, hospitalisations also up

New cases in the United States have risen 5 percent to more than 450,000 last week, the third week in a row that infections have increased, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

The average number of patients in hospitals rose 4 percent to more than 37,000 in the week ended April 4, breaking a streak of 11 weeks of falling admissions.

Health officials have expressed concerns about the increase in travel around the Easter holiday and school spring breaks, at a time when more infectious variants of the coronavirus are circulating.

Doses of virus vaccine arrive at sites around Spain

Spain has received a further 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer jab, as its regions prepare to expand vaccinations to more stadiums, auditoriums and bullrings.

In the northwestern province of Zamora, boxes of jabs arrived at a warehouse followed by a police escort.

Across Spain, from Catalonia to Pamplona and Zaragoza, health workers prepared to inoculate more people as the country's vaccine drive pushed forwards.

Mexico's president now says he won't get vaccine

Mexico’s president has said he won’t get a vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January.

“I have sufficient levels of antibodies and right now it isn’t indispensable for me to get vaccinated for now," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador would have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, based on his address in a borough in the city’s centre, where he lives in an apartment at the National Palace.

Third Peru presidential candidate contracts virus

Ex-footballer George Forsyth has become the third candidate in Peru's presidential elections to test positive for the virus, as the country also recorded a record daily death rate.

Unlike neighbour Chile, which had also been due to hold elections on Sunday but postponed them in the face of the health crisis, Peru's president has decided to push ahead, and some 25 million people are eligible to go out and vote.

With a week to go, Peru on Saturday reported a record daily 294 deaths.

Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8

Oman's virus committee has said the country will only allow citizens and residents to enter the Gulf Arab state from April 8 following an increase in cases that is pressuring the healthcare system.

The committee also extended an evening ban on all commercial activities until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which is due to start in mid-April this year, according to a statement on state media.

A curfew imposed on March 28 on movement of vehicles and people outdoors between 1600 GMT to 0900 GMT (local 8 pm and 5 am) would be lifted, as scheduled, on April 8 but would be reinstated during the month of Ramadan from 1700 GMT to 0800 GMT (local 9 pm to 4 am), the statement added.

Ukraine tightens restrictions in Kiev

New curbs, including primary school closures and travel restrictions, have come into force in Ukraine's capital Kiev, as infections surged.

Last month, authorities re-introduced anti-virus restrictions in the city of 3 million. These were tightened with primary schools and kindergartens closing on Monday and only essential workers such as doctors and firefighters allowed to use public transport.

Young Pakistanis receive vaccine in private hospitals

Young people in Pakistan have began getting shots of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine at private hospitals after authorities allowed health facilities to start using the jabs.

State-run facilities are currently only offering free vaccine shots to healthcare workers and people who are above 50, while younger people have to wait months for their jabs.

India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million Sputnik V doses annually

Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd has agreed to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine annually, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally.

RDIF did not say when production would begin.

Portugal eases lockdown in second phase

Pedro Costa's eyes sparkled with joy as Portugal has entered the second phase of easing its lockdown, allowing him to at last welcome back loyal customers to his tiny coffee kiosk in the heart of Lisbon.

"This lockdown was more painful but it is positive we are reopening," said the 30-year-old. "It's the best day: the restart. It's time to move forward and I hope we will not need to take a step back."

Japan fears variants are behind possible fourth wave

Japanese health authorities are concerned that variants of the virus are driving a nascent fourth wave in the pandemic with just 109 days remaining until the Tokyo Olympics.

The variants appear to be more infectious and may be resistant to vaccines, which are still not widely available in Japan. The situation is worst in Osaka, where infections hit fresh records last week, prompting the regional government to start targeted lockdown measures for one month from Monday.

A mutant variant first discovered in Britain has taken hold in the Osaka region, spreading faster and filling up hospital beds with more serious cases than the original virus, according to Koji Wada, a government adviser on the pandemic.

"The fourth wave is going to be larger," said Wada, a professor at Tokyo's International University of Health and Welfare. "We need to start to discuss how we could utilize these targeted measures for the Tokyo area."

Japan has twice declared a state of emergency that covered most of the country in the past year, most recently just after New Year as the pandemic's third and most deadly wave struck. Officials are now opting for more targeted measures that allow local governments to shorten business hours and impose fines for noncompliance.

Singapore to accept digital travel pass from next month

Singapore will next month accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for tests and vaccines, its aviation regulator said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative.

Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks, where travellers can get clearance to fly to and enter Singapore by showing a smartphone application containing their data from accredited laboratories.

The pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines . More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the pass.

"The success of our joint efforts will make IATA's partnership with the government of Singapore a model for others to follow," IATA director general Willie Walsh said in a statement.

Asian business hub Singapore, which has had relatively few coronavirus cases this year, has been a leader in developing and using technology during the pandemic and wants to be among the first countries to reopen to host international events.

Airlines are hoping more countries will approve digital passes on apps to allow travel to resume faster and avoid complications and delays at airports where multiple checks on documents are required.

Currently, travellers from most countries are required to take pre-departure swab tests within 72 hours of their flights in order to travel to Singapore, with results presented at airport check-in and on arrival.

Bangkok nightspots may close as virus precaution

Thai health officials are considering the closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok after an outbreak of coronavirus cases in nightspots in and around the capital, and another at a prison in the south.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokesperson for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 194 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, most from Bangkok entertainment venues and from Narathiwat prison. Thailand has had 29,321 confirmed cases, including 95 deaths.

The centre ordered affected nightspots closed until they undergo deep cleaning. Bangkok’s city government announced the names of the venues involved and urged people who patronised them over the past month to be tested.

Health officials said they are considering ordering the closure of all Bangkok entertainment venues for two weeks to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The outbreaks come just ahead of the major holiday of Songkran in mid-April, which usually sees an exodus of people from cities to visit relatives in other provinces, and is generally celebrated over an entire week. The official holiday was postponed last year because it came right after Thailand’s first wave of the virus.

The government is trying to finalise plans to gradually reopen the country to foreign tourists, who stopped coming after scheduled passenger flights into the country were banned in April last year.

Britain eyes twice weekly virus tests for all

The British government says all adults and children will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks as the UK emerges from lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said regularly testing people who don’t have symptoms would help “stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy.”

The lateral flow tests, which will be available by mail or from pharmacies, give results in minutes but are less accurate than the PCR swab tests used to officially confirm cases.

The government insists they are reliable and will play an important role in opening up society.

The tests are being introduced as Johnson announces the next steps in the country’s road map out of its three-month lockdown. Johnson is expected to confirm later Monday that hairdressers, shops and pub and restaurant patios will reopen in England on April 12.

Johnson is unlikely to tell Britons when they will be able to go abroad on vacation — currently banned by law — though the government has said it will not be before May 17.