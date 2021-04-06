Tuesday, April 6

Turkey's daily cases hit all-time high of nearly 50,000

Turkey has recorded 49,584 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Last week President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of restrictions, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

The latest daily death toll was 211, the highest since early January, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,667

France's hospitalisations at a near five-month high

France's hospital system has been under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.

The Health Ministry reported that the number of people in ICUs had increased by 193 over 24 hours to 5,626, a peak since April 20 2020, when France was in its first March-May 2020 lockdown.

And that figure is also rising further above the 4,919 high reached during country's second lockdown from October 30 to December 15.

WHO: AstraZeneca jab risk-benefit 'still largely positive'

The risk-benefit balance for the AstraZeneca vaccine has been "still largely positive," the World Health Organization said after fresh claims about links to blood clots.

The WHO said there was no evidence that the risk-benefit analysis had shifted on the jab, which is one of only three different vaccines so far to have received the green light from the UN health agency.

Italy reports over 7,700 new cases

Italy has reported 421 deaths against 296 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,767 from 10,680 the day before.

Some 112,962 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 102,795, the Health Ministry said.

Italy has registered 111,747 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has report ed 3.69 million cases to date.

WHO: 'Travesty' some nations are unable to start vaccinations

It is a travesty that some countries still have not had enough access to vaccines to begin inoculating health workers and the most vulnerable people, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

"Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of the Covid-19 pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

"It's a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated."

EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombosis

A top official in the European Medicines Agency has said in an interview that there is a link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.

EMA head of vaccines Marco Cavaleri told Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper that "in my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine", although it was not clear what caused such a reaction. He implied the link would be confirmed by the agency in the coming hours.

South Africa signs deal for 20 mln Pfizer doses

South Africa has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for 20 million dual shot vaccine doses, a government official told Reuters, boosting plans to start mass vaccinations from April.

The deal is another fillip for the country worst hit by infections in Africa as it adds to the 31 million single-shot doses from Johnson & Johnson which the government approved on Thursday.

The first batch from Pfizer is expected to arrive later in April, Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-general at the Department of Health, told Reuters, but he did not comment on the price.

The government is buying the J&J vaccine for $10 per dose.

Cambodia PM orders home treatment for patients as hospitals strain

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered health officials to prepare to treat coronavirus patients at home, as the country's biggest outbreak so far tests the capacity of its fragile healthcare system.

Cambodia had one of the world's smallest coronavirus caseloads until six weeks ago, but an outbreak in late February has led to its first 22 deaths and a five-fold jump in cases to 2,824.

A total of 1,794 patients are currently being treated in hospitals that are near capacity, Hun Sen said in an audio message shared widely on Tuesday and reported by local media.

"We can't accept all patients in case that cases increase further," Hun Sen said.

"We have fewer people recovered and many people being admitted for treatment and even if we set up a few more hospitals, it is not enough," he said.

"Keep those with mild cases of at home for treatment," he added.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the home treatment plan.

The government has restricted travels between provinces and cities, banned large gatherings and imposed a nighttime curfew in the capital Phnom Penh for two weeks from April 1.

Philippines reports record 382 deaths

The Philippines has recorded 382 deaths, the largest single-day increase in casualties, after previously unreported fatalities were validated then added to its tally.

The health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 812,760, after 9,373 infections were reported on Tuesday. Deaths have reached 13,817. "There were 341 deaths prior to April 2021 that went unreported," the ministry said.

Russia reports 8,328 new cases, 389 deaths

Russia has reported 8,328 new cases, including 1,747 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,597,868.

The government coronavirus task force said 389 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 101,106. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

South Korea not ruling out curbing vaccine exports

Health officials in South Korea are considering measures to prevent a shortage in coronavirus vaccines and haven't specifically ruled out curbing exports of AstraZeneca shots produced in the country.

Concern has been growing about delayed shipments of vaccines as the United States, European countries and India take steps to strengthen control over vaccine exports to deal with shortages at home.

When asked about the possibility of South Korea restricting vaccine exports, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official Jeong Yoo-jin said Tuesday she wa sn’t yet able to comment on specific steps but added that officials were reviewing “as much possible measures” they could.

South Korea has wrestled with a slower rollout of vaccines than many other developed economies after officials insisted on a wait-and-see approach because its outbreak wasn’t as dire as in America and Europe.

Italian police make virus checks on public transport