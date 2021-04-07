Wednesday, April 7

Turkey's daily cases at nearly 55,000

Turkey has recorded 54,740 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, the highest daily level since the start of the pandemic.

Last week President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of restrictions, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

The latest daily death toll was 276, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,943.

Mexico reports over 5,400 cases

Mexico's government has reported 5,499 new confirmed cases and 596 more fatalities, according to data from the Health Ministry published, bringing the country's total to 2,261,879 infections and 205,598 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

France reports over 5,700 people in intensive care units

The French Health Ministry has reported that the number of people in intensive care units increased by 103 to a new 2021 record of 5,729 people.

Week-on-week, the number of patients in intensive care rose by 13.4 percent, the biggest week-on-week increase since November 13.

Oxford says identification of blood clots link shows safety system works

Oxford University has said that the identification of rare blood clots that might be linked to its vaccine showed safety systems worked, emphasising that British and European regulators had found its benefits outweigh the risks.

"We are reassured to see that safety monitoring continues under the close scrutiny of regulators... The identification of rare cases of blood clots, which might be associated with the vaccine, shows that the safety system works," Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said of the reviews into the shot, developed with AstraZeneca

"(The system) has also allowed MHRA and EMA to conclude that the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks, while putting in measures to help mitigate any possible risk."

Venezuelan mayor marks homes of patients with red symbol

A mayor in central Venezuela has begun placing red warning symbols on the homes of infected people with and also threatened to cut welfare handouts for those breaking quarantine.

"We are protecting our people," said Luis Duque, the mayor of Sucre municipality in Yaracuy state, pointing to a white paper sign on a home with a red circle and line drawn through.

"This indicates that there is a Covid case or a suspected Covid case, so the people are alert," he added in a video posted this week to his Instagram account.

EU regulator to probe ethical standards of Sputnik vaccine trials

The EU drug regulator will begin investigations next week on whether clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine followed global clinical and scientific guidelines, the Financial Times has reported.

The FT report cited unidentified people familiar with the European Medical Agency's approval process as having expressed concern that the Sputnik V trials may not have met ethics standards.

The FT did not describe those concerns in detail. Its report referred to allegations that some participants may have been compelled to participate.

Morocco imposes Ramadan curfew, despite vaccine success

Moroccan authorities have decided to enforce a night-time curfew during the holy month of Ramadan because of a recent rise in cases, as scientists announced the discovery of a new, local variant of the virus.

Many Moroccans voiced their anger over the decision on social networks, describing it as another blow to many businesses already struggling to survive, as well as to family gatherings that are a central part of the holiday.

While the North African kingdom has had one of the region's most successful vaccination programs so far, it is also seeing a growth in infections, especially in Casablanca, the largest city.

Italy reports 627 additional deaths

Italy has reported 627 deaths against 421 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,708 from 7,767 the day before.

Italy has registered 112,374 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.7 million cases to date.

Variant found in Britain most common in US

A variant of the virus first identified in Britain has now become the most common strain circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is "now the most common lineage circulating in United States."

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky said contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky said new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centres. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The US leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Hungary lifts some restrictions despite virus death spike

Hungary's government has lifted several lockdown restrictions, even as some doctors and medical experts urged caution after a record-breaking day of deaths.

Businesses that had been closed since early March reopened their doors, with limits on customer numbers, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the lifting of the lockdown measures late Tuesday.

The move came as Hungary reached 2.5 million first-dose vaccinations — a benchmark the government set for when a gradual reopening could move forward — but coincided with a new high of 311 deaths on Wednesday and a record number of fatalities last week.

India imposes new curbs as cases hit record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat has became the latest to tighten curbs as India's infections surged to a record of almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Experts blame the country's fresh wave on people ignoring guidelines and attending huge religious and political events, as well as weddings and cricket matches in recent months.

India has now recorded 12.8 million cases, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil, although those nations have much smaller populations.

More than 166,000 Indians have died.

Bhutan vaccinates 60% of population in record time

Bhutan has said it had given about 60 percent of its entire population a first jab since the Himalayan kingdom started an ambitious vaccination drive nine days ago.

The tiny nation wedged between India and China told AFP news agency that 470,000 people out of 770,000 in total had been administered the first shot of a two-dose regime of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine donated by India.

Its rapid rollout puts Bhutan far ahead of other leading nations in reaching the 60-percent mark, including the Seychelles, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to AFP analysis.

Causal link between AstraZeneca shot and clots "plausible but not confirmed"

The World Health Organization's advisory vaccine safety panel has said a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of blood clots with low platelets is "considered plausible but is not confirmed."

The independent experts, in a statement issued after a review of the latest global data, said that specialised studies were needed to fully understand the potential relationship between vaccination and possible risk factors.

"It is important to note that whilst concerning, the events under assessm ent are very rare, with low numbers reported among the almost 200 million individuals who have received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine around the world," the panel said.

It added that it would meet against next week to review additional data.

Greece to reopen schools using self-test kits

Kits for self-administered tests have began arriving in Greek pharmacies, with residents entitled to one a week free of charge as part of efforts to tackle a surge of cases and hospitalisations.

Priority for the home tests is initially being given to teachers and high school students aged 16-18, as authorities announced plans to reopen high schools for students in the final three grades starting April 12.

Students and teachers returning to school will be required to use the test kits twice weekly.

No 'specific risk' factors for clots with AstraZeneca jab

EU drug regulator has found "possible link" between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare clots, but said benefits still outweigh risks.

EU Medicines Agency's safety committee (PRAC) said it has concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

"Specific risk factors such as age, gender or medical history have not been able to be confirmed, as the rare events are seen in all ages," EMA's chief Emer Cooke told a news conference.

"A plausible explanation for these rare side effects is an immune response to the vaccine."

In reaching its conclusion, the EMA committee took into consideration all currently available evidence, including the advice from an ad hoc expert group.

EMA said it's reminding healthcare professionals and people receiving the vaccine to remain aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within 2 weeks of vaccination.

So far, most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 years of age within 2 weeks of vaccination. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.

People who have received the vaccine should seek medical assistance immediately if they develop symptoms of this combination of blood clots and low blood platelets.

EU life expectancy drops amid pandemic

Life expectancy across much of the European Union has dropped last year, as the 27-nation bloc struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU statistical agency Eurostat said that “following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, life expectancy at birth fell in the vast majority of the EU member states.” It said the biggest drop was in Spain, with a loss of 1.6 years compared with 2019.

Bulgaria followed with a loss of 1.5 years, followed by Lithuania, Poland and Romania, which all saw a drop of -1.4 years. Denmark and Fin land were the only nations to see a rise in life expectancy, with 0.1 years.

There was no overall EU statistic available since Ireland hadn't reported data.

UK starts Moderna jabs as AstraZeneca probed

Britain has began rolling out its third coronavirus vaccine, from US company Moderna, as questions mounted over jabs from the country's main supplier, AstraZeneca.

The Moderna vaccine, which is already being delivered in Europe and the United States, joined ones from AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Pfizer-BioNTech in Britain's armoury against Covid-19.

The first jabs of the two-stage Moderna inoculation were injected at a hospital in Wales, in a timely diversification of Britain's rollout that was hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We have ordered 17 million doses that will be going into arms across the UK in the coming weeks. Please get your jab as soon as you are contacted," he tweeted.