Turkish artist uses scrap materials to create 'post-apocalyptic art'
Turkey's Ugur Caliskan, an artist of the "Post-Apocalyptic Art Movement," which has been drawing a lot of attention in science fiction cinema and literature in recent years, has had 18 solo exhibitions of his work.
Turkish artist Ugur Caliskan is seen with his sculptures at his workplace in Ankara, Turkey, on April 6, 2021. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
April 6, 2021

A Turkish artist has been turning waste materials such as stone, glass, bone and metal into works of art.

Ugur Caliskan, one of the practitioners of the "post-apocalyptic art movement" in Turkey, which has attracted interest in science fiction films and literature in recent years, said that the need for life is the basic and strongest instinct.

He said all living creatures struggle to survive, exist, regardless of the circumstances and that focus forms the base for his work.

Caliskan said he often creates sculptures with various objects like stone, glass, bone, waste metal and other technological waste materials he collects from different places.

The artist expressed hope that "post-apocalyptic art serves as an early warning to remind us both that the world is the only place in the universe that can be inhabited, and the value of life itself."

"I can express my work in the form of artistic fiction and structures that have been metamorphosed into an object of art using the mechanical structure of nature, the metal and technological materials that humanity has created by emulating the nature, natural materials and even contaminated air," he said.

He hopes his work will serve as a "packing needle" to remind people that the world and life are very valuable and said he will continue to do his best to achieve that goal.

Caliskan, who practices and also designs leather costumes for the Anatolian Fire Dance Ensemble, has 18 solo exhibitions.

SOURCE:AA
