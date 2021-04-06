A Turkish artist has been turning waste materials such as stone, glass, bone and metal into works of art.

Ugur Caliskan, one of the practitioners of the "post-apocalyptic art movement" in Turkey, which has attracted interest in science fiction films and literature in recent years, said that the need for life is the basic and strongest instinct.

He said all living creatures struggle to survive, exist, regardless of the circumstances and that focus forms the base for his work.

Caliskan said he often creates sculptures with various objects like stone, glass, bone, waste metal and other technological waste materials he collects from different places.

The artist expressed hope that "post-apocalyptic art serves as an early warning to remind us both that the world is the only place in the universe that can be inhabited, and the value of life itself."