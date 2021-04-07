Manchester City's Phil Foden has grabbed a last-minute winner as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg after Marco Reus netted a late equaliser for the Germans at The Etihad.

While the visitors will be bitterly disappointed to have conceded a second goal so late, Dortmund will take heart from the away goal and their overall performance and believe they have a real chance in next Wednesday's return game.

City lacked their usual sharpness in the final third, with Pep Guardiola's false-nine tactic not delivering benefits on this occasion, but Foden's 90th minute goal gives them the edge.

Much of the focus before the game was on Dortmund's prolific 20-year-old Norwegian forward Erling Haaland and while he was relatively quiet he did force a fine save out of Ederson before creating Dortmund's equaliser.

City had taken a 19th minute lead with a classic counter-attacking move finished off by playmaker Kevin De Bruyne after Dortmund's former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can had given the ball away to Riyad Mahrez on the halfway line.

Harsh decision

Mahrez started the break, finding De Bruyne who burst forward and fed Foden on the left, the Englishman's cross to the back post was over hit but Mahrez recovered to pick out De Bruyne in the middle and the Belgian slotted home.

Guardiola's side then had a penalty awarded but correctly overturned by VAR after a challenge by Can on Rodri.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan believed Can's foot had struck Rodri in the face but replays showed it merely brushed his leg despite Rodri falling to the ground holding his face.