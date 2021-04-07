Nearly two dozen Greek gymnasts have alleged in a letter they suffered decades of abuse and neglect "bordering on torture" at the hands of their coaches.

The letter published on Wednesday was sent this week to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis by 22 female and male athletes, Greek daily EfSyn revealed.

It alleged "harsh and abusive" practices dating back to 1985 included forced fasting, psychological and physical punishment and sexual harassment.

"For the first time, a cry of protest by a large number of gymnastics athletes about psychological and physical abuse is expressed en masse," the athletes' lawyer Alexandros Adamidis told the newspaper.

No response yet from federation

There was no immediate response to the allegations from the gymnastics federation, which in March elected a new chairman for the first time in 14 years.

The letter said coaches would slap, kick, shove and throw objects at athletes during training, even dragging some girls by the hair.

On occasion, coaches would remove protective mats, causing injuries. Some of the athletes were forced to train while injured, the letter said.

Disciplinary measures allegedly included forcing athletes to train in extreme temperatures and denying them toilet breaks.

Because of strict weight requirements, some athletes starved themselves to the point of fainting, and resorted to secretly eating toothpaste and food leftovers scavenged from hotel bins, it said.

Prominent Greek gymnasts have previously accused the federation of failing to ensure proper training facilities.

After the Greece's main gymnastics indoor hall at Agios Kosmas, Athens flooded last June, Olympic champion Lefteris Petrounias said the country's squad was forced to train at a disadvantage to other nations.

"Every time it rains we are forced to stop training. Our equipment is frequently destroyed," Petrounias said on Facebook, before emergency repairs were ordered.