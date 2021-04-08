Thursday, April 8

Portugal, Phillipines, Dutch and African Union limit AstraZeneca shot

The Dutch government will limit use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people above age 60 following rare cases of blood clots, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Portugal has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.

"I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination campaign in Portugal is to save lives and prevent serious illness," health authority head Graca Freitas told a news conference. "This can be achieved with any vaccine approved in Portugal."

The coordinator of the vaccination taskforce, Henrique Melo, said the decision to only administer AstraZeneca shots to those under 60 would only have a "small" impact on the vaccination rollout.

The Philippines also suspended the use of AstraZeneca shots for people under age 60.

The African Union's disease control body said it had dropped plans to secure AstraZeneca vaccines for its members from the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine supplier.

Spain to vaccinate 60-69 year olds with AstraZeneca shot

Spain will continue vaccinating 60 to 65 year olds with AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot before proceeding to the next priority group of 66 to 69 year olds, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry announced on Wednesday it would limit the vaccine to people over 60 after regulators linked it to a rare form of brain blood clots.

Prior to that, Spain had been administering the drug to key workers from 18 to above 65 years old.

The ministry said it would soon decide whether to give a second dose of the shot to people who had already received a first.

Turkey reports nearly 56,000 new cases

Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases have reached a new high with infections topping 55,000, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 55,941 cases, including 2,316 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 3.68 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 33,201, with 258 fatalities over the past day.

Germany turns to Sputnik V shots

Russia has started discussions with representatives of the German government over Berlin's bid to buy Moscow's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the manufacturers said.

In a tweet, the makers said Russia's sovereign fund, which financed the development of the vaccine, had started negotiations with Berlin for an advance purchase contract for Sputnik V doses.

Scientists call for new probe into virus origins

A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into the virus has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required – with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers have said.

The joint study, released last week, said the likeliest transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, involved bats and other wildlife. It all but ruled out the possibility it had leaked from a laboratory.

In an open letter, 24 scientists and researchers from Europe, the United States, Australia and Japan said the study was tainted by politics.

The study's conclusions were based on unpublished Chinese research, while critical records and biological samples "remain inaccessible," the letter said.

Mexico president will get AstraZeneca shot, says risks minimal

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that he will be vaccinated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, a day after Italy and the United Kingdom recommended its use be restricted to some adults.

Lopez Obrador, 67, said the benefits outweighed the risks of the low-cost shot, which is a core pillar of Mexico's vaccination strategy.

Covax vaccines reach more than 100 countries

The Covax vaccine facility has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of vaccines to 102 countries and economies across six continents, six weeks after it began to roll out supplies, according to a statement.

The programme offers a lifeline to low-income countries in particular, allowing them in the first instance to inoculate health workers and others at high risk, even if their governments have not managed to secure vaccines from the manufacturers.

But there have been some delays, the GAVI vaccine alliance and WHO said in a statement.

France meets its target for 10 million first shots of vaccine

More than 10 million people in France have now received a first shot of a vaccine, with the government's target for that number reached a week ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

France is hoping a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign along with a month-long nationwide lockdown in place since last weekend will help it regain control over the latest outbreak.

Castex spoke to reporters about the 10-million mark after a visit to a vaccination centre.

India says it has millions of vaccines in hand, denies shortage

India's Health Minister has said the country had more than 43 million vaccine doses in stock or in the pipeline, after many states complained of having to close inoculation centres due to a lack of supplies.

"Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!" Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter. "Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply."

India has so far administered more than 90 million doses.

Vaccinations helped push down England's infection rates in March - study

The swift rollout of vaccines in England is starting to have a positive impact, with infection rates dropping steeply in March, according to the findings of a closely watched survey.

The REACT study, run by scientists at Imperial College London, found that infections fell by approximately 60 percent from the last study in February, with an average of only one in 500 people infected.

Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme, said the "gratifying fall in infections" was "really good news" and "shows we’re headed in the right direction."

As well as reflecting the impact of a three-month long lockdown, he said it was also a sign that the vaccination campaign was having an effect.

"The rates (of infection) are definitely lower in the group that have been most vaccinated, which in our data is the age 65-74 and the age 75 plus," he told reporters. "So I think we are beginning to see ... the effect of the vaccinations."

Overall, national prevalence in England dropped from 0.49 percent in February to 0.20 percent in March.

Indonesia announces internal travel ban during Eid al Fitr

Indonesia has announced an internal travel ban during next month's Eid al Fitr celebrations, in an effort to prevent large-scale transmission, a transport official said.

The world's most populous Muslim-majority nation is gearing up for the start of the holy month of Ramadan next week as it continues to battle one of Asia's highest rates of transmission.

The halt on sea, land, air and rail travel for the May 6 to 17 holiday adds to a ban announced last month by Indonesia on the mass exodus tradition, locally known as "mudik," where vast numbers of people head en masse to their home provinces.

Virus patient receives lung transplant from living donors

Doctors in Japan say they have successfully performed the world’s first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the virus.

The recipient, identified only as a woman from Japan's western region of Kansai, is recovering after the nearly 11-hour operation on Wednesday, Kyoto University Hospital said in a statement. It said her husband and son, who donated parts of their lungs, are also in stable condition.

The university said it was the world's first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a person with lung damage from the virus.

Indonesia warns over delays in 100 million AstraZeneca jabs

Indonesia has warned it faced delays receiving over 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as export restrictions in India and company supply holdups threaten one of the world's biggest jab rollouts.

The Southeast Asian nation's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin slammed the slowdown and said the government was trying to find a solution.

"We have about 100 million vaccine doses with an uncertain arrival schedule," he told parliament.

Virus hammers Iran as new daily infections surge

The number of confirmed cases in Iran has passed the 2 million mark, the Health Ministry announced, as the daily caseload reached a new record high.

The virus has infected 2,006,934 people in Iran and killed 63,884, ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that 22,586 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, an increase of more than 1,600 over the previous record high registered just Wednesday.

The country has been battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

Officials have blamed the recent surge in cases on family visits and leisure trips made during the Nowruz holidays that started on March 21.

Poland sees record Covid deaths in one day

Poland has registered a record 954 deaths over the past 24-hour period, the health ministry said Thursday, calling the climbing fatalities in the EU nation "tragic".

More than three quarters of hospital beds, including those with oxygen support, are now full as the country battles a third wave of infections.

New cases also jumped with 27,887 new infections over the last 24 hours, but the health ministry said the increase was in part due to delayed data from the Easter holiday weekend.

The EU member state of 38 million people has recorded more than 56,000 deaths while total infections are at nearly 2.5 million.

French Open delayed by a week

The French Open has been delayed by a week and will now run from May 30 to June 13 in the hope that heightened restrictions in France will have eased by then to allow the maximum number of fans to attend the event.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the decision had been made in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement last month that the government wanted some cultural venues to be back up and running from mid-May onwards, "subject to the improvement of the health situation".

FFT president Gilles Moretton said the week's delay "will give the health situation more time to improve and should optimise our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland-Garros".

Spain drops sunbathing mask rule

Holiday goers can breathe a sigh of relief. Shortly after making masks obligatory on the beach, Spain now says they won't be necessary while sunbathing or swimming if social distancing is respected.

The law, which came into force last week, sparked a huge backlash in Spain which is heavily dependent on tourism, particularly in coastal areas which are gearing up for summer and lobbying hard for the introduction of vaccination passports.

But following talks, government health officials and those from Spain's 17 regions agreed to modify the law, meaning people can now remove masks on the beach if they remain in one place, "respecting the minimum 1.5m security distance from people they don't live with," a health ministry statement said.

But if they walk along the beach, they must put them back on, it said.

It also clarified other activities when masks can be removed, including while swimming in the sea, in lakes, reservoirs or rivers as well as both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Masks can also be removed for "strictly necessary" moments of eating or drinking in public.

UK offers reassurance on AstraZeneca vaccine safety

Britain moved to reassure the public over the safety of its vaccine campaign, after deciding to offer alternatives to an AstraZeneca jab amid blood clot concerns.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to keep getting inoculated, a day after Britain's medicines regulator said the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish firm was linked to 79 cases of rare clotting and 19 deaths.

But those under 30 are to be offered alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine, more than 20 million doses of which have been administered since early December.

Hancock emphasised the serious side effects were "extremely rare", adding that all three of the vaccines so far approved for use in Britain were "safe for all ages".

Addressing those under 30, an age group in which vaccine hesitancy tends to be higher and is largely yet to be offered the jab, he urged young people to keep faith with the UK's vaccine drive.

Africa CDC: Vaccine passports inappropriate for now

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described vaccine passports as “inappropriate" while poor countries lag behind others in acquiring the shots.

Vaccine passports are documents that show that travellers have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the virus.

Technology companies and travel-related trade groups in some wealthy countries are developing and testing out passports to encourage travel.