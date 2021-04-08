POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Apple to make privacy notification mandatory on next iOS update
A one-time notice on the new iOS 14.5 update will make it mandatory for developers to ask users for permission before their app tracks user activities across other apps and websites.
Apple to make privacy notification mandatory on next iOS update
Apple CEO Tim Cook during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Cupertino, California.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
April 8, 2021

Apple Inc will start enforcing a new privacy notification rule in coming weeks that digital advertising firms such as Facebook Inc have warned will hurt their sales.

Apple on Wednesday said the notices will become mandatory when its iOS 14.5 operating system becomes available in the coming weeks, though it did not give a precise date.

The one-time notices will require an app developer to ask a user’s permission before the app tracks activities “across other companies’ apps and websites.” 

Digital advertising industry experts have said the warning could cause many users to decline permission.

Apple announced the move last June, but said in September that it would delay the change to give digital advertisers time to adjust. Some developers are already displaying the notice on a voluntary basis.

READ MORE:WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

RECOMMENDED

Apple has said that it is providing developers with alternative advertising tools ahead of the change. One tool provides a way for advertisers running app installation ads to see how many people installed an app after the ad campaign without divulging information on individual users. 

Another called private-click management, gives advertisers a way to measure when a user clicks an ad inside an app and is taken to a web page, but without revealing data about the individual user.

Although the tools are intended to be used by software developers, Apple added information about them to one of its privacy guides for consumers on Wednesday.

Facebook had said in December that it planned to show the pop-up notification because it did not want Apple iPhone users to lose access to its apps.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped