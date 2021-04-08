The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that obligatory vaccinations can be seen as necessary in democratic societies, in a landmark judgement after a complaint brought by Czech families over compulsory jabs for children.

"The... measures could be regarded as being 'necessary in a democratic society'" the court said in its judgement on Thursday, saying that the Czech health policy was consistent with the "best interests" of children.

"The objective has to be that every child is protected against serious diseases, through vaccination or by virtue of herd immunity," it added.

As a result, the court ruled there had been no violation of Article 8 on the right to respect for private life of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Compulsory vaccination?