CEOs and heads of hundreds of major companies have objected to Republican-sponsored election bills and efforts that would make it harder to vote in Michigan, Georgia and many other states.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Google-parent Alphabet joined wealthy individuals like Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett in adding their names to a statement published on Wednesday in the New York Times and Washington Post.

It comes in the wake of Georgia enacting strict voting legislation that critics say is aimed primarily at Black voters, drawing early criticism from many companies, including Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola. The companies were quick to face backlash from politicians such as Senator Mark Rubio for being "#wokecorporatehypocrites". Lawmakers threatened tax breaks that benefit the companies operating out of the state.

Wednesday's statement put together by Black corporate leaders Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, read, "For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us."

Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and Home Depot refused to add their names, the New York Times reported.

"We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation on measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," the statement from big businesses said. It did not mention a particular state but builds upon earlier calls from Black corporate leaders and big businesses.

Opposition to the new legislation has been picking up momentum and it's coming from sources that historically have steered clear of public statements related to politics.

More than 250 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 43 states during the current legislative session, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice.

Georgia

Georgia's GOP-led state Senate is expected to soon begin hearings on wide-ranging legislation that would require a photo ID to vote in person, prohibit the unsolicited statewide mass mailing of absentee ballot applications and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.

Georgia's new law also made it illegal for members of the public to offer food and water to voters in line.

The restrictions have been met with a mounting wave of public critcism and boycotts from corporations, sports and entertainment bodies.

Major League Baseball decided to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta after the law's passage and a major Hollywood movie production pulled out of the state.

Georgia was one of the most hotly contested states in the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden narrowly prevailed over Donald Trump, who claimed falsely that he lost Georgia due to voter fraud.

High turnout, especially by Black voters, was key to Biden's victory, and in runoff elections for the two Georgia Senate seats which ultimately gave Democrats control of that chamber by the slimmest of margins.

Michigan

In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to veto bills that Republicans have proposed, including new restrictions on absentee and mail ballots.

The state Republican chairperson, however, has previously suggested the party could attempt to circumvent Whitmer via a petition drive.

The state constitution allows the legislature to pass a law that is not subject to veto if the proposal gathers enough voter signatures.

Voters applying for an absentee ballot — an increasingly popular option under a 2018 constitutional amendment and during the coronavirus pandemic — would have to attach a copy of their ID.