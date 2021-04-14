After Neymar missed several chances to finish off defending champion Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain were left clinging to a 1-0 home defeat that nevertheless sealed the French club’s second straight Champions League semifinal.

Bayern had to score twice after losing 3-2 in Germany in the first leg of their quarterfinal and survived several scares from livewire Neymar in the first half before largely taking control in the second.

But without the prolific Robert Lewandowski, the six-time champions lacked a cutting edge and could not add to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's first-half goal against his former club.

“Normally, my team has so much quality in the final third, but today they were lacking that final punch,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. “We have to accept that, even though we would have liked a different outcome.”

History in making

After losing 1-0 to Bayern in last year's final, PSG now stand one step away from the second final of its 51-year history and remain on course to win it for the first time.

“We fought like a great team, we beat the European champions,” Neymar told broadcaster RMC through a translator. “We’re a very competitive team that sticks together.”

Neymar had three shots saved by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and hit the woodwork twice in an eventful first half that tilted Bayern's way when Choupo-Moting headed home in the 40 minute.

Bayern's wingers were a constant menace and PSG's defenders were relieved to see standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas stretch his right hand to keep out Leroy Sane's dangerous cross deep into injury time at Parc des Princes.

That was Bayern's last chance on a night when the usually so prolific German side paid the price for its wastefulness without Lewandowski.

PSG now face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.

“Congratulations to my players, all the credit goes to them,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who led his former club Tottenham to the final in 2019. “You should never give up.”

Chelsea also reached the last four on Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Porto but advancing 2-1 on aggregate. The London club is managed by Thomas Tuchel, who was fired by PSG in December.

Injury-hit Bayern were also missing midfielder Leon Goretzka, as well as winger Serge Gnabry because of coronavirus. In fact, Flick couldn’t even fill his substitute’s bench.

Still, PSG was not at full strength, either. Defender Marquinhos had an adductor problem, while midfield schemer Marco Verratti stayed on the bench after recovering from COVID-19.

