POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Photo of Turkey's Lake Van wins NASA competition
The Tournament Earth competition, which kicked off on March 8, featured more than two decades of snapshots by astronauts.
Photo of Turkey's Lake Van wins NASA competition
The photo Lake Van, an alkaline lake in eastern Turkey, was captured in 2016 by astronaut Kate Rubins, according to NASA’s online Earth Observatory. / AA
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
April 14, 2021

A photograph of Turkey's Lake Van taken from space by an astronaut has been crowned the winner in a weeks-long NASA competition.

The photo, which depicts the lake in eastern Turkey with its swirling cerulean and azure waters was one of two finalists heading into the final day of voting on Monday. It was captured by Kate Rubins in September 2016.

It bested another picture taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station called Stars in Motion, which was a composite photograph capturing long-exposure spinning lights in North America contrasted against star trails.

RECOMMENDED

The Tournament Earth competition, which kicked off on March 8, featured more than two decades of snapshots by astronauts.

The pictures, showing unique views of the planet, were gathered in four groups – Unity, Cupola, Destiny, and Tranquility – based on the four modules of the space station.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice