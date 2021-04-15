The Houston Rockets are investigating a cyberattack that attempted to install ransomware on the basketball team's internal systems, and the organisation is working closely with the FBI.

"The Rockets organisation recently detected suspicious activity on certain systems in its internal network. We immediately launched an investigation", Houston Rockets said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding that cybersecurity experts were also helping.

"Our internal security tools prevented ransomware from being installed except for a few systems that have not impacted our operations," the statement added.

The Rockets also said they were aware of reports that the actors behind the attack claimed to have acquired internal business information from the team.

"While this investigation is ongoing, the incident has had no impact on our operations or our ability to take care of our fans, employees, and players", the basketball team said.

However, it added that it would be difficult to determine the scope of the incident until the investigation is completed.