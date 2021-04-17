Hundreds have marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, a day after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.

Demonstrators chanted "Hands up, don't shoot!" and "No justice, no peace!" while hoisting signs with messages such as "Justice for Adam Toledo" and "Stop Racist Police Terror!" in a march that remained peaceful as night fell.

The demonstrators observed a moment of silence and expressed solidarity with the boy's relatives, who had implored protesters to remain peaceful.

The rally began in Logan Square Park, about 8km north of where the shooting occurred.

The nine-minute video, recorded by Eric Stillman's body camera, shows showed the 34-year-old officer chasing and shooting Toledo on March 29 at 2:30am (0730 GMT) in Little Village, a working-class neighborhood on the city's West Side with a large population of Mexican Americans.

Toledo appeared to be holding a handgun when he complied with Stillman's order for him to stop.

Toledo then dropped the weapon and raised his hands immediately before Stillman opened fire, the video showed.

Pressure over policing and racial justice

The release of the video came as tensions are running high in Chicago and across the country over the issues of policing and racial justice.