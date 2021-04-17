POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola with Red Bull's Sergio Perez joining the seven-time Formula One world champion on the front row.
Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after the qualifying session on the eve of the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on April 17, 2021. / AFP
By Halil Sumerkan
April 17, 2021

World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out the Red Bull duo to claim pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was Hamilton’s 99th career pole and although there is a Red Bull directly behind the Mercedes driver, it will be Sergio Perez rather than Max Verstappen.

Hamilton edged Perez by .039 seconds and was .087 faster than Verstappen, who is expected to be his main challenger this season.

“I didn’t expect to be ahead of two Red Bulls, they’ve been so quick this weekend,” Hamilton said. “The car is feeling much better, I want to thank the team for their hard work.

“I love the challenge, having two Red Bulls will definitely make strategy harder.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas had a scrappy final lap and will start from eighth on the grid after finishing .487 slower.

READ MORE:Lewis Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Lando Norris will start just ahead of Bottas. The McLaren driver was heading for the front row after a superb final lap but had his time deleted because of exceeding track limits.

RECOMMENDED

Charles Leclerc qualified in an encouraging fourth for Ferrari but his teammate Carlos Sainz failed to make it into the final part of qualifying, known as Q3, and will start 11th on the grid.

Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo will start fifth and sixth, respectively, while Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll round out the top 10.

Earlier in the day, Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice as the Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was .456 ahead of Norris and .557 clear of Hamilton.

Mercedes led the two practice sessions on Friday with Bottas fastest in both, just ahead of Hamilton as Red Bull endured a tough start to the weekend.

Verstappen’s second practice lasted just 10 minutes after a driveshaft problem.

The Emilia-Romagna GP is the second race of the Formula One season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just ahead of Verstappen after a thrilling duel.

Saturday’s practice was briefly red-flagged after Nicholas Latifi lost control at the Villeneuve chicane and slid through the gravel and into the barriers.

READ MORE:Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history, wins Portuguese Grand Prix

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
US negotiating with Iran 'right now' — Trump
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Trump seeks $1 billion in damages from Harvard University
Kiev under fire as Russia launches fresh missile and drone strikes
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
UK Treasury offers staff over $136,000 to leave voluntarily amid job cuts
Former Israeli PM stayed multiple times at Epstein's New York apartment, newly released pages show
Trump oil blockade triggers fuel crisis across Cuba