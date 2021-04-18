Sunday, April 18

Vaccination must for performing Umrah pilgrimage

Vaccination against Covid-19 is a requirement to perform the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV has said, citing a government official.

Unlike the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Umrah can be performed any other time of the year.

France restricts travel from four countries

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries — Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil — in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.

The restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement. Travellers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, EU citizens and others with a permanent home in France.

France previously suspended all flights from Brazil. The suspension will be lifted next Saturday, after 10 days, and the new restrictions “progressively” put in place by then, the government said.

France has reported the deaths of 100,00 people in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turkey reports over 55,800 new cases

Turkey has reported 55,802 new coronavirus cases, including 3,101 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 4.26 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 35,926, with 318 new fatalities.

As many as 43,856 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.68 million.

More than 43.76 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 301,243 done since Saturday.

Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus surges

Iran's daily coronavirus death toll has climbed over 400 for the first time in months, as the country, which has long had the region's largest outbreak, battles a post-holiday infection surge.

Iranian health authorities recorded 405 fatalities from the virus, pushing the total death toll to 66,732.

Officials increasingly have warned about the impact of trends seen nationwide during the Persian New Year, or Nowruz. The two-week holiday last month brought increased travel, relaxed restrictions and large gatherings without precautions.

After Covid-19 cases broke record after record earlier this month, the Health Ministry reported 21,644 infections on Sunday, bringing the total count over 2.2 million.

Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday

A decision on whether to resume use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci has told CBS's "Face the Nation".

He further said that he would not be surprised if there is a"resumption in some form".

Britain records 10 deaths in a day, lowest since September

Ten people have died in Britain in the space of 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 within the previous 28 days, according to official data - the lowest number since Sept. 9, although reported deaths tend to fall at the weekend.

According to the data, 32.849 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, up from 32.693 million on Saturday, and 1,882 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, compared with 2,206the previous day.

Italy reports 251 deaths, 12,694 new cases

Italy has reported 251coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.

Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to Covid-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

Macron sees no immediate need for Russia's Covid shot

Russia's Sputnik V anti-Covid shot is unlikely to play a part in France's efforts to accelerate its vaccination rollout because it does not yet have approval from the European regulator, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

France made a slow start to its vaccination campaign, in part due to procurement difficulties and more recently links between the AstraZeneca shot and rare cases of blood-clotting, but is now finding its stride.

Macron targets vaccinating 20 million adults, nearly a third of France's total population, by mid-M ay.

"I don't think that the Russian vaccine today is a solution to an acceleration because it will take time to have the authorisation of the European agency and it will take time to produce on our continent such a vaccine," Macron told US news network CBS in an interview aired on Sunday.

Germany calls for unity as it mourns Covid dead

Germany has held a national memorial service for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, with the president urging the country to put aside deep divisions over Covid restrictions to share the pain of grieving families.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined an ecumenical service in the morning at Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a memorial against war and destruction, before attending a ceremony later at the capital's Konzerthaus concert hall.

With pandemic curbs still in force restricting the number of people who can attend, the ceremonies were being broadcast live on public television.

As debate raged in Germany over measures put in place by Merkel's government, including limits on social contact to halt contagion, Steinmeier said it was a "bitter truth" that such restrictions had "also brought about suffering".

Besides the pain of losing a loved one, relatives are often unable to even hold their family members' hands as they lie dying.

Others have been left grieving on their own, as funerals or memorials are curtailed.

Another 19,185 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the disease control agency RKI, with the numbers of deaths also rising by 67 to 79,914.

Israel rescinds outdoor mask requirement

Israel rescinded the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and fully reopened schools in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the pandemic.

With almost 54 percent of its 9.3 million population having received both shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Israel has logged sharp drops in contagion and cases.

Russia reports 8,632 cases

Russia reported 8,632 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,252 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,702,101.

The country also reported another 389 deaths, raising the official toll to 105,582.

Gaza record record daily deaths

Gaza has recorded its highest-ever daily toll of coronavirus deaths, authorities said, as the Israeli-blockaded territory struggles with a dearth of vaccines.

The Palestinian enclave, hemmed in by a large concrete barrier, the Egyptian border and the Mediterranean Sea, had been largely spared by the Covid-19 illness for much of last year.