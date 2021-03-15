Monday, March 15, 2021

Germany, France, Italy suspend use of AstraZeneca

Italy’s medicines regulator announced the precautionary, temporary ban on using AstraZeneca's vaccine amid new reports of people developing dangerous blood clots after taking the shot.

Italy’s Aifa said the decision “was taken in line with similar measures adopted by other European countries.”

Autopsies have been ordered for that death, as well as to a handful of other deaths last week of others in Italy who had received the vaccine.

France and Germany also suspended the vaccine's use on Monday. AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the shot is safe.

Spain to halt AstraZeneca vaccine for 15 days

Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine for at least 15 days, Cadena Ser radio reported, citing unnamed sources.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was due to provide an update later on Monday, as a growing list of countries stop administering the shot amid concerns of severe adverse effects.

The Health Ministry declined to comment.

Jordan reports highest daily tally of cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed.

The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Arab country of 10 million people. In total, Jordan has recorded 401,319 cases since March last year along with 5,428 deaths including 82 over the past 24 hours.

China eases visa rules for recipients of its vaccines

China said it will simplify visa applications for foreign nationals who have been inoculated with Chinese-made vaccines, its latest small step towards normalising international travel.

Vaccinated passengers traveling to China by air will still need to show negative tests as under current rules, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to an official transcript of a daily briefing.

Travelers "should abide by China's relevant regulations on quarantine and observation after entering China," Zhao said, adding that China was willing to carry out mutual recognition of vaccination with other nations.

Dutch report ten possible AstraZeneca clot cases

Ten cases of blot clots potentially linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine have been reported in the Netherlands, the Dutch drugs watchdog said after the government halted use of the jab.

The Dutch health ministry said late on Sunday that it had suspended the rollout of the vaccine for two weeks while similar cases were reported in Denmark, Norway and other countries.

Portugal begins gradual easing of lockdown

Portugal began easing some of the lockdown restrictions in place since mid-January, reopening nurseries and primary schools, hair salons and bookshops, but insisted on the need to move cautiously in order to avoid a new spike in infections.

"Today, we are beginning the first phase of lifting the lockdown, but it must be very cautious and gradual," Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted.

German doctors urge new shutdown

Intensive care doctors in Germany warned that the country would need to make an "immediate return" to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave," Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany's intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.

Britain reports 5,089 new cases

Britain reported 5,089 new cases, government statistics showed, with a further 64 new deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

In total, 24,453,221 people have received the first dose of a vaccine, the figures showed.

Health worker in Norway dies after AstraZeneca jab

A health worker in Norway has died of a brain haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, though no direct link to the jab has been established, health authorities said.

This is the second such fatality within a few days in the Nordic country, which had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution last Thursday.

On Saturday, Norway's health authorities said three health care employees had been hospitalised with blood clots, bleeding and abnormally low levels of platelets in the blood.

Italy reports 354 deaths, 15,267 new cases

Italy reported 354 coronavirus-related deaths against 264 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 15,267 from 21,315 the day before.

Some 179,015 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 273,966, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 102,499 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

France reports 4,219 people in intensive care

French health authorities reported that the number of people in intensive care units had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.

The health ministry's Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261.

Turkey logs 15,503 new cases

Turkey has recorded 15,503 new cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily rise this year, data from the health ministry showed.

A total of 2,894,893 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday's data showed 63 people had died in the space of 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,552.

Papua New Guinea facing Covid crisis

Half of the tests from the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) processed by Australia have been positive, the leader of Queensland state said, prompting calls for faster vaccine delivery.

PNG's Western Province lies within a few kilometres of Australia's northern border, and Queensland laboratories are assisting to investigate the worsening outbreak.

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Papua New Guinea was "on the doorstep" and she held real concern about the rising infection rate there.

"Out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for PNG, 250 have come back positive," Palaszczuk told reporters.

Ninety new cases were recorded in Papua New Guinea on Saturday by its government, and a World Health Organisation weekly update was due to be released later on Monday.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape is also expected to make a statement on the worsening epidemic.

World awaits Covid origins report

The much-anticipated report from the international mission to Wuhan to investigate Covid-19's origins is set to be published this week, following intense US and Chinese pressure over its contents.