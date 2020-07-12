Lionel Messi has notched a 20th assist of the season to help a lacklustre Barcelona secure a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid, maintaining the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the game in the 15th minute on Saturday, firing into the net off the post after being played in by Messi, who now has 20 assists in the league to go with his 22 goals.

Yet Barca failed to build on their early advantage and were forced to grind out the victory in the second half as Valladolid took the game to them.

The win took second-placed Barca on to 79 points after 36 games, one behind Real Madrid who can restore their four-point advantage when they visit Granada on Monday.

Should Real beat Granada and follow that with victory at home to Villarreal on Thursday, they will be crowned champions for the first time since 2017.

Valladolid meanwhile are 14th on 39, seven above the relegation zone.