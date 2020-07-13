The West Indies have won the first international cricket match since the sport went into global shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, beating England late on the fifth and final day of a thrilling first test.

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored with 95 as West Indies overcame an early wobble to win by four wickets in the last session on Sunday.

John Campbell hit the winning run to finish his interrupted innings on 8 not out as the West Indies reached 200-6, taking an early lead in the three-test series. He was hugged by captain Jason Holder, who finished unbeaten on 14.

A tense final session started with West Indies on 143-4, still 57 runs from the victory target.

'Massive win'

“It’s a massive win — it’s a massive, massive win. This is one of the best performances, one of the best victories, we’ve had as a group in test cricket," Holder said. “To start the series this well is very, very promising for us and we feel very proud the way we performed."

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel celebrated his return from injury with a player-of-the-match winning performance, taking nine wickets for the match including 5-75 in England's second innings.

It was an emotional win for a West Indies squad which took the gamble on travelling despite the Covid-19 pandemic and had to spend 14 days in quarantine at Manchester after arriving in England on June 9.

Blackwood and Roston Chase had revived West Indies's run chase earlier Sunday with a 73-run partnership which ended when Chase was caught behind for 37 against hostile pace from Barbados-born Jofra Archer. Before the pair came together, West Indies was 27-3.

Blackwood and Shane Dowrich shared a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket before stand-in England captain Ben Stokes had Dowrich caught behind for 20.

Stokes also claimed Blackwood’s wicket, when the West Indies were still 11 runs from victory.