The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) is behind the most influential film festival - it takes place in Turkey every year in April. In 2020, the Istanbul Film Festival had to be postponed given the lockdown measures that were put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IKSV has recently announced that the 39th Istanbul Film Festival will be held over the dates of October 9 to 20, along with Filmekimi, another film festival that normally takes place in the fall. As for the National Competition and the National Short Film Competition, they will be held between July 17 and 28.

The twelve shorts and eleven feature films participating are to be offered online for a modest fee, screened at filmonline.iksv.org for Turkish audiences. In a festival first, they will also be screened live in the garden of the Sakip Sabanci Museum (SSM). The award-winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony that will be held at the museum on Tuesday, 28 July.

Every evening at 9pm, with the participation of the film crews, one short and one feature film will be screened at SSM. The tickets, which have proved popular, have almost already sold out. The beautiful setting of the venue is part of the reason, but social distancing rules have meant that there are only a limited number of seats available. Remaining tickets can be found at Biletix. The films are in Turkish with no subtitles provided.

According to a statement by the festival, “Both competitions are within the Turkish Cinema section of the festival, organised under the sponsorship of Anadolu Efes for the 31st time.”