The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has unveiled the schedule for its truncated 2020 season, with Seattle Storm and New York Liberty kicking off the action on July 25.

Players have already traveled to Bradenton, Florida, where the whole of the 22-game regular season will take place without fans in an effort to minimize the risk of Covid-19 spread.

The regular season will finish on September 12, followed by the playoffs and finals.

The WNBA season was due to run from May 15 - September 20 but had to be postponed in April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which hit the sporting calendar around the world.

The league said last week that seven players had tested positive for Covid-19 and were in isolation.

Debut with Sabrina Ionescu