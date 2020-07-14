Zahit Mungan, the 28-year-old kitemaker from Mardin, has been fascinated with kites since he was five years old. “Mardin is a city where people fly kites all the time,” he tells TRT World in an email. “You will see a kite in the sky no matter what season it is.”

Mungan says he “fell in love” when he was a kid climbing up the rooftops in Mardin, a city in southwestern Turkey. “I flew my first kite when i was five.”

Mungan remembers making kites for every single one of his classmates when he was in kindergarten when he first started making kites at the age of five or six. He says he initially started with the classic hexagonal kites, then through the years moving on to original designs that were much more varied and professional.

“I represent my country at kite festivals all around the world,” Mungan muses. “I have also set up kites with cell phones and cameras before the current technology [eg drones] existed to take aerial photos, to take pictures of my biggest inspiration, the Mardin skies.”

These photos led to exhibitions in several cities for Mungan, who says there is also a short film made about him called “Chasing the Kite” that won first prize in many film competitions.

“Thanks to all these efforts, I join talks in many cities around Turkey and teach school kids how to make kites in workshops,” he writes.