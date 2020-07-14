An anthem for Mars. Mumbai, India-born opera singer Oscar Castellino is performing perhaps his best-known song "Rise to Mars".

"Rise to Mars, men and women. Dare to dream, dare to strive," he sings.

The 34-year-old former software engineer was commissioned by space advocacy group The Mars Society to write a fitting anthem for our neighbour in the solar system, working with the group's founder Robert Zubrin.

But the baritone says it wasn't until he thought of the anthem's recognisable melody that the song began to take shape.

"I wrote a tune, and the tune just spoke to me and the lyrics sort of appeared. So, they were not the same lyrics that I'd written earlier. So, I mean, it was just very organic, so to speak," he says.

Mars is often associated with war in culture. Mars was the god of war in ancient Roman myth and religion.

Castellino wanted something much more positive and rousing, presenting Mars as a common goal for all of mankind.

Castellino says Zubrin wanted a "Marseillaise for Mars". The opera singer admits he did study a few other famous national anthems before penning his own.

"I don't think 'La Marseillaise' is all that singable throughout it. I mean, you can remember a few bits of it. So, we wanted something that's singable. And I thought; 'Okay, something that's singable has very short phrases.' So, that is 'Rise to Mars,' easy, anybody can sing that," he says.

The anthem was given its premiere in June 2017. Castellino performed with a full orchestra in Cardiff, Wales.

The opera singer hopes it may inspire future scientists and engineers in their quest to the red planet, helping people realise that crewed missions to Mars are a possibility in their lifetime.

NASA wants to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 and send them from there to Mars in the 2030s.