Wednesday, July 15, 2020

US Covid-19 epidemic projected to worsen

The latest modelling projects the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US to increase further, even as one research team suggests the near-universal use of masks could save 40,000 lives between now and November.

The death toll stood at 136,000, but the country should hit 151,000 by August 1 and 157,000 by August 8, according to an average of models of 23 research groups in the United States and elsewhere.

The figures were published by the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Reich lab on Tuesday on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A week ago, this average predicted 147,000 deaths on August

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said he had tested positive for the virus, the first time a US state governor has announced they were infected.

Stitt had faced a backlash in recent days after posting on Twitter a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant, even as state health authorities urged social distancing to slow the outbreak.

Oklahoma reported a record case increase for the second day in a row, with 1,075 new cases, bringing its total to 22,813. The total number of cases nationally is nearing 3.5 million, by far the highest number in the world.

Children's vaccinations declining due to virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF warned of an “alarming decline” in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UN agencies called for immediate efforts to vaccinate children, as new data shows that vaccine coverage stalled at 85 percent for nearly a decade before the pandemic, with 14 million unvaccinated infants yearly.

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health and more children are now being immunized than ever before,” said WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros said vaccines could be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and the WHO is urging countries to ensure these essential life-saving programs continue.

Turkey sees second day of cases below 1,000

Turkey reported a second straight day of fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, according to the country's health minister. The last 24 hours saw 947 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally so far to 215,940, said Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

He underlined that the decline in the number of new cases shows the country’s increased resilience in fighting the disease in recent days.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,419, with 17 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Russian military says virus vaccine is tested and safe

The Russian Defence Ministry said it has developed a "safe" vaccine following clinical trials on a group of volunteers.

The ministry said 18 people had participated in the research and were discharged without "serious adverse events, health complaints, complications or side effects."

The results of the trials "allow us to speak with confidence about the safety and good tolerability of the vaccine," it said in a statement.

The Defence Ministry did not say whether the vaccine was in fact effective but a doctor working on the trials said the volunteers were now protected against the pandemic.

Maldives reopens for tourists

The Maldives reopened its tourist resorts and welcomed its first international flight in more than three months even as the Indian Ocean holiday hot spot records a steady rise in infections.

Tourism is a major earner for the Maldives, a tropical island paradise popular with honeymooners and celebrities.

Disneyland Paris reopens, but no hugs for Donald

Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest private tourist attraction, reopened its gates after four months of lockdown, albeit with limited access and a ban on hugging the famous characters.

As festive music played, Mickey, Pluto and other Disney characters greeted the first visitors –– all sporting face masks and some the trademark Mickey Mouse ears –– while keeping a safe distance from the guests.

Despite the merry mood, things at Disneyland are not quite back to normal as the pandemic was again showing a slight uptick in the country where it has claimed more than 30,000 lives.

Philippines confirms 11 more deaths

Philippines Health Ministry reported 11 deaths and 1,392 additional infections.

The ministry said total deaths had risen to 1,614, while confirmed infections reached 58,850.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is due to decide whether or not to maintain partial restrictions in the capital, set to expire on Wednesday, to slow the spread of the virus as some hospitals reach critical care capacity.

Indonesia sees biggest single-day jump in deaths

Indonesia reported 87 deaths, its biggest daily jump, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,797, its Health Ministry said.